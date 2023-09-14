Insomnia Market Size, Share And Growth Industry Trends Forecast For 2023-2032

Insomnia Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Insomnia Global Market Report for 2023, presented by The Business Research Company, serves as a comprehensive source of information encompassing every aspect of the insomnia market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the insomnia market size is expected to reach $5.72 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

The growth of the insomnia market can be attributed to a surge in work-related stress. The North America region is anticipated to lead in terms of insomnia market share. Key players in the market include Pfizer Inc., Merck &Inc., Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Trending Insomnia Market Trend

A notable trend in the insomnia market is the foon product innovation. Major companies in the insomnia therapeutics market are actively developing innovative treatments to maintain their competitive position.

Insomnia Market Segments

.By Therapy Type: Non-Pharmacological Therapy, Pharmacological Therapy

.By Drug Class: Anti-Depressants, Melatonin Antagonist, Benzodiazepines, Nonbenzodiazepines, Orexin Antagonist, Other Drug Classes

.By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Route Of Administration

.By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Insomnia is a sleep disorder characterized by difficulties in falling asleep or staying asleep. The condition can be short-term (acute) or long-term (chronic), and it is treated using varimethods, including non-pharmacological therapy, pharmacological therapy, drugs, digital therapeutics, and devices.

Insomnia Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Insomnia Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The insomnia market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

