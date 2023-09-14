Healthwell Foundation Is Highlighted By The White House Cancer Moonshot Initiative

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is announcing its participation in an effort to advance the goals of the White House Cancer Moonshot. HealthWell Foundation was recognized for its efforts in the most recent White House Cancer Moonshot Fact Sheet , published Wednesday, September 13.

As part of the Cancer Moonshot Initiative, in 2024 HealthWell Foundation will:



Commit to providing more than $300 million to underinsured oncology patients to offset out-of-pocket medication costs. The financial support will enable patients to adhere to prescribed treatment regimens and improve their survival.

Begin to provide financial assistance to qualified clinical trial patients to address disparities in participation in oncology clinical trials. Support oncology caregivers through a new fund to help individuals with certain out-of-pocket financial needs, seeding $500,000 for the program.

The Cancer Moonshot Initiative, coordinated through the White House, is mobilizing efforts nationally to prevent more than four million cancer deaths by 2047 and to improve the experience of people who are touched by cancer. The goal is to "end cancer as we know it."

"We are honored to be included in the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative and to further our commitment to support oncology patients who cannot afford their often lifesaving medications," said HealthWell Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer, Krista Zodet. "HealthWell's participation advances our mission and service to the patient community. In the medical oncology space alone, we have provided over $1.67 billion in financial assistance to more than 300,000 underinsured cancer patients who may have otherwise forgone critical medical treatments simply because their health insurance was not enough."

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safetyacross over 85 disease areas for more than 822,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $3.3 billion in financial support through more than 1.3 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 34th on the 2022

Forbes

list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.

