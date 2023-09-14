How To Build Homes To Survive Disasters, Climate Change

Click here to reserve your seat.

As climate change makes our environment less hospitable and more unpredictable, it is crucial to design homes and buildings that can respond to the change and stand up to the ever-growing threat it brings with it.

In this timely session, Pfeiffer will discuss how to implement a holistic design approach that operationalizes climate-responsiveness to produce homes that will be truly resilient and livable in the aftermath of catastrophic natural disasters.

Pfeiffer, a cofounder of Barley & Pfeiffer Architects, will explore the importance of:



Critical pre-design project programming.

Climate-responsive shading and passive-solar design strategies.

Resource-efficient floor planning.

Right-sizing, smarter kitchens and bathrooms.

Interior design flaws that affect lighting and air-conditioning energy consumption.

Glare-free daylighting.

Hot and cold-climate resistant roofs. Many other important design elements that ensure healthier living in tune with the climate.

