Superior Group Of Companies To Participate In The Sidoti September Virtual Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Koempel, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Sidoti September Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. Management will participate in a fireside chat at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast and replay will be available for viewing on the investor relations presentations page of the company's website at . Management will also host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.
About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):
Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC's commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information visit .
