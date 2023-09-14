Valley Of Mother Of God Gin Accelerates Growth With The Appointment Of Dave Bigioni As Vp Marketing And Sales

“The timing of bringing Dave in to spearhead our marketing and sales team is strategic. We want the best in talent on board as we continue expansion across Canada and into export markets,” says Malcolm Roberts, Co-founder of Foxglove Spirits. We couldn't be happier than to attract someone with Dave's caliber and reputation in the industry.”

With sales growth in Ontario outpacing all other domestic luxury gin brands over the last two years, Valley of Mother of God has recently expanded distribution to British Columbia and Alberta.

Founded by life and business partners Malcolm Roberts and Shelly Perry in 2017, Valley of Mother of God Gin launched in LCBO in spring 2020. The brand has remarkably superseded all initial projections and continues to rank as a top ten luxury gin in Ontario*. The pandemic served as an unexpected catalyst for success as they quickly went from being a passion project to a startup then catapulted into a growth surge.

“During the pandemic, I followed the Valley of Mother God journey on social media. From its earliest rendering of bottle design to recipe testing...I was captivated by the extreme attention to detail, the ethos and the sheer commitment to creating something with such a spirit of integrity,” says Dave Bigioni.“I had a bottle sent to my local LCBO, and it exceeded my expectations.”

Consumers can enjoy Valley of Mother of God Gin this month when“The Mother of All NegronisTM” campaign – a co-promotion with partner Campari Canada – kicks off to celebrate the Negroni cocktail throughout September. Some notable restaurants and bars participating are Project Gigglewater , Little Sister (all locations), Madrina , STK Toronto , and S & V Uptown in Waterloo.

*Source: LCBO 9L cases MAT Aug 2023

About Foxglove Spirits Ltd.

Foxglove Spirits is a Canadian producer of luxury alcohol products developed using innovative strategies, head snap creativity, global expertise and the world's finest ingredients.

The company's first brand, Valley of Mother of God launched its Canadian Dry Gin in Ontario in April 2020. This was followed by the unique Maplewood Smoked Gin in April 2022.

In just 3 years, award-winning Valley of Mother of God has grown to become a top ten luxury gin brand in LCBO, one of the largest and most competitive beverage alcohol retailers in the world.

