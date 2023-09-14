Pom Rugs And International Artist, Avaf Collaborate On Colorful Art-Inspired Rugs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Preview of AVAF x POM custom rug collaboration
AVAF was formed by Eli Sudbrack in NYC and is now based in Brazil
POM RUGS is a NYC based custom rug collection based on self-expression and artistry
Custom rug brand, POM RUGS to release vivid art-inspired collaboration with renowned Brazilian-based artist during WNWN 2023 at the New York Design Center. AVAF uses vivid colors and textures in varimediums that ideally translates into colorful and inspired rugs for standout interiors.” - Olivia AndonianNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- POM RUGS is excited to announce a new collaboration with the internationally renowned artist collective, AVAF. The collaboration will result in a line of custom-made art-inspired rugs, which will be unveiled in a Celebration of Color during the annual WNWN event on September 20, 2023, at the New York Design Center.
AVAF, short for Assume Vivid Astro Fo, is a Brazil-based artist collective founded in 2001 by Eli Sudbrack in New York City. AVAF works in a vast array of media, including installations, painting, tapestry, neon, video, wallpaper, sculpture, and performance. They often confront gender, politics, and embedded cultural codes through an overabundance of shapes and colors. They have collaborated with the likes of Comme des Garçons and Lady Gaga, and their pieces can be found around the globe, from Tokyo to New York and Miami.
“We are thrilled to be working with AVAF on this project.” said POM RUGS founder and CEO, Olivia Andonian.“Their unique view on both color and texture in variart forms makes the perfect partner for custom rugs inspired by their ethos.”
The custom rugs will be unveiled on September 20th, 2023 during WNWN at NYDC. Celebration of Color will include a message from Sudbrack and Andonian on the design process as well as feature food and drinks from Brazil.
“This is a really exciting project for us,” said AVAF.“We've always been interested in working with functional objects, and rugs are the perfect canvas for our designs. We can't wait to see how people react to them.”
The rugs will be made using a variety of materials, including wool, cotton, and silk, and will be available in a range of sizes. They are for custom order only. For more information, please visit .
About POM RUGS
Based in New York City, POM RUGS is a luxury rug company dedicated to creativity and exceptional craftsmanship. In our design house, we look beyond trends to handcraft custom creations with a unique and personal touch. We provide our customers with design expertise, high-quality materials, and an extensive selection of colors and textures that uplift their spirits and homes. Through a commitment to design, creativity, and excellent craftsmanship, we transform any design vision and self-expression into true works of art for our clients.
About AVAF
Assume vivid astro fowas founded by Eli Sudbrack in 2001. AVAF works in a vast array of media, including painting, drawing, installations, video, sculpture, neon, wallpaper, decals, and often confronts gender, politics, and embedded cultural codes through pop imagery and neon colors.
About NYDC and WNWN
Located at 200 Lexington Avenue and built in 1926, the New York Design Center is the country's oldest furniture and design building. Housing over 100 showrooms, including 33,000 square feet of antiques located on the 10th floor, NYDC serves as New York's destination for designers across theand beyond. What's New, What's Next (WNWN) is an annual showcase of new ideas, design materials and products, drawing designers and consumers from around the world.
Faye Postma
Project No. 9
