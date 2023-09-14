Asp Announces Award Winners For The 2023 Best Support Websites Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The award program facilitated seven winners with top-rated customer support websites.
HOT SPRINGS, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Al Hahn, Executive Director of the Association of Support Professionals (ASP) and Alok Ramsisaria, CEO of Grazitti interactive, parent company of sponsor SearChUnify, presented awards for the Best Support Websites of 2023 in a free webinar Sept 13th. "We had more top scoring sites this year than I have ever seen, including some sites that are new to us, " noted Hahn. "This is probably because of the increased use of AI tools for support. Accordingly, we have seven awards this year, up from the past few years." The top scoring websites are, in alphabetical order:
Automation Anywhere
Cadence
Dell
NetApp
Red Hat
Siemens Digital Industry Software
Smarsh
ASP has held this competition for over 20 years. It has changed in that time to keep pace with ever-evolving technology and user expectations. Every site entered is evaluated by five independent judges. Each site receives a confidential report detailing their average scores in 22 different areas of their site. Judges' comments and recommendations are also included. Two reports will be published regarding this year's competition in about five weeks. One covers trends noted, along with information about the sites from entrant's entries. The other covers benchmarks of performance in the 22 areas scored by judges. These reports are free to ASP members and can be purchased by non-members. For more information or to join, email or go to .
ASP Best Support Websites & Our Newsletter is Sponsored by a GenerDonation From SearchUnify.
SearchUnify is a leading unified cognitive platform, which powers a suite of next-gen products, including Cognitive Search, SearchUnify Virtual Assistant or SUVA (World's First Federated, Information Retrieval Augmented Chatbot), Knowbler (World's First Knowledge-centered Customer Service Software), Agent Helper (ML-powered Solution for Promoting Case Swarming), Community Helper (AI-powered Solution to Reduce Community Moderation Effort), and Escalation Predictor (AI-powered Case Analysis Software for Intelligent Prioritization and Routing).
