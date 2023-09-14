(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Issues Facing the Modern Music Business in 2023: Artificial Intelligence, U.S. Policy Developments, Diversity in Live Music, and More We are excited to bring together this slate of acclaimed experts for frank conversations and insights on best practices, trends, and developments in the last year while also looking into the future” - Mitch Glazier, CEO, RIAABROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATED, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ --“RIAA Presents...” Series Returns to Mondo.NYC on October 11
The outstanding slate of speakers includes Emily Chapuis, U.S. Copyright Office; Joshua P. Friedlander, RIAA; Josh Hurvitz, A2IM & NVG; Tyler Grimm, Chief Counsel for Policy & Strategy, U.S. House of Representatives, Judiciary Committee; Noelle Scaggs, songwriter, co-lead singer of Fitz & the Tantrums, and founder of Diversify the Stage; Ra Joy, National Endowment for the Arts; Moiya McTier, Human Artistry Campaign; Jonathan Taplin, author and Annenberg Innovation Lab, USC; Jessy Wilson, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter; and Jem Aswad, Variety
RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier concludes programming with Fireside Chat featuring GoDigital Media Group Founder & CEO Jason Peterson
The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) continues the tradition of delivering a top-notch series focused on issues facing the modern music business during the annual Mondo.NYC global business summit and showcase music festival, which runs October 10-13 at Arlo Williamsburg, previously known as The Williamsburg Hotel, in Brooklyn, NY.
“RIAA Presents...” curates an afternoon of programming that reflects the current industry landscape with conversations from a broad group of speakers. From the Grand Ballroom on Wednesday, October 11, the sessions will kick off with the perennial“Everything You Need to Know About Music Policy in One Hour.” RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier will lead a crash course in the latest industry news from Capitol Hill alongside those on the frontlines: Emily Chapuis, Deputy General Counsel, U.S. Copyright Office; Joshua P. Friedlander, SVP Research & Economics, RIAA; Josh Hurvitz, Head of Advocacy, A2IM & Partner, NVG; and Tyler Grimm, Chief Counsel for Policy & Strategy, U.S. House of Representatives, Judiciary Committee.
“It's hard to believe we're in our eighth year of partnering with Mondo.NYC to demystify the music business and help build a more innovative, creative, and robust music ecosystem,” said Glazier.“We are excited to bring together this slate of acclaimed experts for frank conversations and insights on best practices, trends, and developments in the last year while also looking into the future.”
“Diversifying the Stage” will follow as Noelle Scaggs, songwriter and co-lead singer of Fitz & the Tantrums and founder of the organization Diversify the Stage, sits down with Ra Joy, Chief of Staff, National Endowment for the Arts, for a discussion about investment and opportunities in live music and touring for historically marginalized and underrepresented artists and communities.
From increasing the visibility of all artists, RIAA will then turn to the question of how humans and technology can responsibly co-exist with“The End of Reality: AI and the Future of Music.” Variety's Executive Editor, Music, Jem Aswad will moderate a discussion between the Human Artistry Campaign's Moiya McTier; Jonathan Taplin, author of The End of Reality and Director Emeritus, Annenberg Innovation Lab, USC; and Jessy Wilson, Grammy-nominated songwriter and recording artist.
RIAA Presents... will culminate with a“Fireside Chat” between Glazier and GoDigital Media Group Founder & CEO Jason Peterson, who has been recognized as one of the“Top 50 Indie,”“Top 40 under 40,” and“Top Latin” Power Players in music by Billboard;“Top 40 under 40” in home entertainment by Media Play News; and as one of the“Top 30 entrepreneurs under 30” by the Los Angeles Business Journal. He formed the GoDigital Media Group in 2006 to address the convergence of media and technology, and the multi-national company now owns nine operating businesses across three verticals in media IP rights management: music, video, and brands. Peterson and Glazier will discuss market developments, AI innovation, protecting creativity going forward, and much more. A reception hosted by RIAA and GoDigital will wrap these branded festivities for 2023.
“The RIAA Presents has been a cornerstone of our programming since we began in 2016,” said Joanne Abbot Green, Founder, Managing Director, and Executive Producer of Mondo.NYC.“Mitch and the RIAA team continue to bring the Mondo.NYC audience of executives and entrepreneurs insightful panels that speak to critical interests and issues while empowering them in their work with artists, songwriters, and more.”
Discounted rates are still available for Mondo registration until September 19.
The full Mondo.NYC 2023 agenda includes over 50 panels on October 10-13. In addition to the RIAA panel track, Mondo.NYC will also feature programming focusing on topics including the state of the industry, music supervision, management, music tech, gaming, policy, finance, investment, creation and production, touring, and more. Other Mondo.NYC 2023 tracks include the Music & Tech Law Symposium, The Guild of Music Supervisors Education Event & Film Festival, Harvard Law School Recording Artists Project, Future of Music Creation & Production, as well as sponsored tracks and panels such as SoundExchange Presents: The Music Tech Generation, Covington & Burling LLP presents Getting Physical With Music Tech, and more.
About Mondo.NYC:
Mondo.NYC is an international festival and global business summit of and for music and tech industry insiders and innovators, emerging artists, and their fans. Mondo connects fans and creators in a shared mission of empowering artists and advancing ideas in an ever-changing music business and technology landscape. Founded in 2016 by Joanne Abbot Green and Bobby Haber, the event and its year-round content programming have brought together thousands of industry professionals, artists, and fans both in-person and online.
Please note all Mondo.NYC 2023 events are subject to change without notice.
The 2023 Mondo.NYC RIAA Presents... Agenda
(as of September 14, 2023)
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
2:00 PM - Everything You Need to Know About Music Policy in One Hour
Speakers:
●Emily Chapuis, Deputy General Counsel, U.S. Copyright Office
●Joshua P. Friedlander, SVP Research & Economics, RIAA
●Josh Hurvitz, Head of Advocacy, A2IM & Partner, NVG
●Tyler Grimm, Chief Counsel for Policy & Strategy, U.S. House of Representatives, Judiciary Committee
●Hosted by Mitch Glazier, Chairman & CEO, RIAA
The annual important“state of the business” analysis features leaders from Capitol Hill, the Copyright Office, and industry experts speaking about the latest policies that affect U.S. music creators and professionals.
3:00 PM - Diversifying the Stage
Speakers:
●Noelle Scaggs, Recording Artist & Founder, Diversify the Stage
●Ra Joy, Chief of Staff, National Endowment for the Arts
Noelle Skaggs, lead singer of Fitz & the Tantrums and Founder, Diversify the Stage, chats with Ra Joy, Chief of Staff of the National Endowment for the Arts, on investment and opportunities in live music and touring for historically marginalized and underrepresented artists and communities.
4:00 PM - The End of Reality: AI and the Future of Music
Speakers:
●Moiya McTier, ExplAIner-in-Chief, Human Artistry Campaign
●Jonathan Taplin, Director Emeritus, Annenberg Innovation Lab, University of Southern California
●Jessy Wilson, Songwriter & Recording Artist
●Moderated by Jem Aswad, Executive Music Editor, Variety
A discussion with USC Annenberg Innovation Lab Chairman EmeriJonathan Taplin, author of The End of Reality; Grammy-nominated songwriter and recording artist Jessy Wilson; and noted scientist, author and storyteller Dr. Moiya McTier for their expert perspectives on AI, innovation, and the future of the music business.
5:00 PM - Fireside Chat with GoDigital CEO Jason Peterson & RIAA CEO Mitch Glazier
Speakers:
●Jason Peterson, Founder & CEO, GoDigital Media Group
●Mitch Glazier, Chairman & CEO, RIAA
Glazier and Peterson will have a deep one-on-one discussion of market developments, AI innovation, protecting creativity going forward, and much more.
6:00 PM - Cocktail Party & Reception Presented by the RIAA & GoDigital
