Zinc Market: The Global Market Is Expected To Grow At A Cagr Of 4.01% During The Forecasted Period. X Herald







The Zinc market is primarily driven by its widespread use in the construction and infrastructure industries for corrosion protection and galvanization, as well as its growing demand in the automotive sector for manufacturing lightweight and durable components, enhancing fuel efficiency.

The global Zinc Market size was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.01% from 2023 to 2033.

North America dominated the market in 2022 Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2033

Evolve Business Intelligence has recently released a new market research report on the Global Zinc Market. The report covers a wide range of aspects, such as market size and forecast, market dynamics, analysis of competitors' market share, value and volume of the market, SWOT analysis, product benchmarking, recent developments of key players, and potential opportunities. Additionally, the market has been assessed based on four indicators in the market dynamic chapter, including Drivers, Restraints, Key Trends, and Challenges.

In terms of COVID-19 impact, the Zinc Market report also includes the following data points:



COVID-19 Impact on Zinc Market Size

End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences

Government Policies/Regulatory Framework

Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies Opportunity in the Zinc Market

Key Players

Some of the major Zinc Market players holding high market shares include Nyrstar, Teck Resources Limited, Boliden, Hindustan Zinc Limited, Korea Zinc Company, Ltd. These players use partnership and collaboration as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders.

The key players profiled in the report are:



Nyrstar

Teck Resources Limited

Boliden

Hindustan Zinc Limited

Korea Zinc Company, Ltd

Glencore plc

Vedanta Resources Limited

Trevali Mining Corporation

Grupo Mex MMG Limited

Segmental Analysis

Market Segment By Application with foon market share, consumption trend, and growth rate of the Zinc Market:



Galvanizing

Die casting Other

Market Segment By End-user with a foon market share, consumption trend, and growth rate of the Zinc Market: