Zinc Market: The Global Market Is Expected To Grow At A Cagr Of 4.01% During The Forecasted Period. X Herald

As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global Zinc Market size accounted for USD 0.89 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.01% from 2023 to 2033. Zinc is a chemical element with the symbol“Zn” and atomic number 30 on the periodic table. It is a bluish-white, lustrmetal that is commonly found in nature and is an essential trace element for living organisms, including humans. Zinc plays a crucial role in varibiological processes and is involved in functions such as enzyme activation, immune system support, wound healing, and DNA synthesis. It is also used in variindustrial applications, including the production of alloys (such as brass and bronze), galvanizing steel to prevent corrosion, and in batteries and varielectronic devices.
The Zinc market is primarily driven by its widespread use in the construction and infrastructure industries for corrosion protection and galvanization, as well as its growing demand in the automotive sector for manufacturing lightweight and durable components, enhancing fuel efficiency.
Key Highlights:
The global Zinc Market size was valued at USD 0.89 billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.01% from 2023 to 2033. North America dominated the market in 2022 Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2033
Evolve Business Intelligence has recently released a new market research report on the Global Zinc Market. The report covers a wide range of aspects, such as market size and forecast, market dynamics, analysis of competitors' market share, value and volume of the market, SWOT analysis, product benchmarking, recent developments of key players, and potential opportunities. Additionally, the market has been assessed based on four indicators in the market dynamic chapter, including Drivers, Restraints, Key Trends, and Challenges.
In terms of COVID-19 impact, the Zinc Market report also includes the following data points:
COVID-19 Impact on Zinc Market Size End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences Government Policies/Regulatory Framework Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies Opportunity in the Zinc Market
Key Players
Some of the major Zinc Market players holding high market shares include Nyrstar, Teck Resources Limited, Boliden, Hindustan Zinc Limited, Korea Zinc Company, Ltd. These players use partnership and collaboration as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders.
The key players profiled in the report are:
Nyrstar Teck Resources Limited Boliden Hindustan Zinc Limited Korea Zinc Company, Ltd Glencore plc Vedanta Resources Limited Trevali Mining Corporation Grupo Mex MMG Limited
Segmental Analysis
Market Segment By Application with foon market share, consumption trend, and growth rate of the Zinc Market:
Galvanizing Die casting Other
Market Segment By End-user with a foon market share, consumption trend, and growth rate of the Zinc Market:
Construction Transportation Consumer Goods Electrical and Electronics Other
| Parameters
| Details
| Market Size (2022)
| $ 0.89 Billion
| CAGR (2023 to 2033)
| 4.01%
| Market Segmentation
| Application, End-user
| Country Covered
| US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, BeNeLux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
Global Zinc Market Geographic Coverage:
North America Europe
UK Germany France Italy Spain Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific
China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Rest of MEA Latin America
Mex Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
