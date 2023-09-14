Full Circle Lithium Corp. Opens The Market

With a fully permitted lithium processing plant in Georgia, and a complement of seasoned lithium experts, FCL is a lithium processor focused on lithium and battery materials reintegration to meet the demand for crucial battery-grade raw materials, utilizing proprietary technology and know-how.

