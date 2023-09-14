Full Circle Lithium Corp. Opens The Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Carlos
Vicens, Chief Executive Officer ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI), and his team joined Omar Khafagy, Manager, Corporate Access, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the company's listing to TSX Venture Exchange.
With a fully permitted lithium processing plant in Georgia, and a complement of seasoned lithium experts, FCL is a lithium processor focused on lithium and battery materials reintegration to meet the demand for crucial battery-grade raw materials, utilizing proprietary technology and know-how. Continue Reading
Full Circle Lithium Closes the Market Wednesday, September 13, 2023
