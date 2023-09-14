Intellinum Unveils Flexi Ai

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellinum®, a global leader in supply chain execution solutions and an Oracle® partner, is excited to introduce Flexi AI, a cutting-edge AI-enabled solution poised to redefine supply chain execution. Flexi AI is designed to enhance operational efficiency and responsiveness by leveraging advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), real-time data analytics, automation, and Inteof Things (IoT) integration.

A New Era in Supply Chain Execution

Intellinum launches Flexi AI, the first in a series of AI solutions to increase efficiency of supply chain execution.

Flexi AI, an AI-Enabled Solution for Supply Chain Execution from Intellinum

Flexi AI represents a new era in supply chain execution, offering a comprehensive solution for managing and optimizing varifacets of the supply chain process, including inventory, orders, personnel, and equipment. Romi Halimman, CEO at Intellinum, is leading the company's growth expansion strategy, including this new product launch of Flexi AI.

"Flexi AI is more than just a product; it's a paradigm shift in how we approach and manage supply chain operations," said Mr. Halimman. "And Flexi AI is one of the many AI solutions to come from Intellinum."

Key Features and Capabilities of Flexi AI include:

The Power of Large Language Models (LLMs)

Flexi AI harnesses the power of Large Language Models for natural language processing and reasoning capabilities. The Copilot chat and voice interface empower users to interact with Flexi AI for information retrieval, recommendations, and action execution while ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive customer data.

The Copilot Concept

The Copilot feature within Flexi AI assists users in making informed decisions by providing data-driven recommendations. Users can conduct what-if analyses on these recommendations to arrive at optimal solutions, which can then be approved for execution. "The Copilot concept is designed to support and enhance human decision-making, not replace it," added Mr. Halimman.

Transform Your Supply Chain with Flexi AI

By implementing Flexi AI, businesses can achieve heightened visibility, efficiency, and adaptability in their supply chain operations. The solution optimizes resource allocation, reduces costs, minimizes errors, enhances customer service, and enables swift adaptation to evolving market demands.

About Intellinum

Intellinum is a global IT service company specializing in supply chain solutions, including inventory and warehouse management. Trusted by over 200 customers worldwide, Intellinum is dedicated to continuinnovation and technological advancement. For more information, please visit .

