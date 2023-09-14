Search For Solutions Drives Global Summit To Combat Hate-Fueled Violence

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most comprehensive anti-hate conference returns to Pittsburgh, PA from September 27-29, 2023. The Eradicate Hate Global Summit is unlike any other international gathering that addresses the viral spread of hate-fueled violence. Representatives from U.S. and foreign governments, international organizations, academia, law enforcement, sports, medicine, social work, mental health, the non-profit sector, the tech world, and media, among others, will attend. They will share their experiences, propose solutions, and learn from the survivors and families of victims of hate-fueled violence.

The Summit grew out of the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history. In October 2018, a heavily armed gunman massacred worshipers from three different congregations at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue.

The horror of the attack prompted the Eradicate Hate organizers to create the world's most coordinated, multi-disciplinary offensive against hate and extremist violence.



To drive action, the Summit has created Working Groups , each composed of the world's top experts from varisectors. They toil year-round to turn ideas exchanged at the Summit into practical solutions and useful tools to battle the onslaught of hate-motivated violence that spans the globe.

This year's conference will spotlight the Working Groups, which will meet to discuss ongoing efforts and report on their progress. For example, the United Nations has partnered with the Summit to form a Sports Working Group, which has begun by enlisting the major sports leagues and associations in the U.S. and UK to develop and deliver a strong, unified message, as well as best practices, to counter hate speech.

Keynote speakers include:



Alejandro

Mayorkas , Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Alice

Wairimu Nderitu,

Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide,

United Nations

Jeff

Pegues , Chief National Affairs & Justice Correspondent,

CBS News

Neil Potts , Vice President of Trust and Safety,

Meta H.E. Ahmed Obaid Al Mansoori , Crossroads of Civilizations Museum in Dubai. Founder of the first Holocaust Memorial Gallery in the Arabic and Islamic World

Some of the newsworthy sessions at the 2023 summit include:



Video Games: A Vector for Positive Change

This panel, composed of academics, technologists, artists, communications experts, behavioral scientists, and more, is analyzing how extremist groups are using video games and e-sports for recruitment; the steps that commercial gaming companies are taking to curtail improper use of their communities; and how these avenues could become a vehicle for positive messaging to the hardest-to-reach constituencies.

Hate-fueled violence against the LGBTQ+ Community

Members of the global LGBTQ+ community are increasingly the target of violence and other hate-based attacks. This panel addresses the root causes and potential solutions.

Upstanders in Action

Individual citizens from communities around the world are stepping up to deliver actual solutions at the community level.

Upstanders explain how.

Youth Red Flags and the Directory

Before most mass attacks, people saw behavioral warning signs but either did not understand them, did not know what to do, or were afraid to do anything. Two Summit working groups come together to create a resource for lay people, including educators and students, to identify the red flags associated with a descent into violent extremism among young people and the resources available to help them.

Regulating Online Hate: Challenges and Opportunities

The European Union Digital Services Act and the United Kingdom's Online Safety Bill are among the first legislative attempts in the world to regulate online hate and incitement to violence. Panelists who are at the center of these legislative developments discuss the legislation's substance and potential impact, both in Europe and beyond.

WHEN:

September 27-29, 2023

WHERE:

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA.

SOURCE Eradicate Hate Global Summit