Global Interactive Display Market Size To Reach Usd 18.81 Billion In 2030 | Emergen Research

The global Interactive Display Market size is expected to reach USD 18.81 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 8.1% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by burgeoning smart appliance user base and growing public requirements for premium display panels. Advancements in OLED technology and component simplification also help technology to improve owing to a developing trend in the interactive display panel sector. Also, display panels are being used as a digital signage in industries including sports, media, and entertainment. For instance, on January 6, 2021, Samsung introduced NeoQLED line as a way to improve the QLED series, which combines micro-LED illumination with quantum dot technology. Furthermore, technological advancements and rising adoption across a number of applications, including tablets, smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs, are expected to drive market revenue growth. Increased Over-The-Top (OTT) content availability is propelling demand for the wireless display sector for consumer applications. Another important factor driving market growth for interactive displays in corporate applications is cost savings, which can be realized through easy setup and reduced time spent setting up meeting rooms. Compatibility of wireless displays with 4K technology enables higher quality content and is driving usage in consumer electronics devices. Increased adoption of variwireless display technologies as a result of firms introducing innovative products is also contributing to market revenue growth. However, as technology develops, manufacturing processes grow more delicate and complex, increasing cost of developing technologies such as flexible or foldable substrate panels. Market revenue growth is being constrained by all of these issues.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global interactive display market is fairly consolidated, with a number of large and medium-sized players accounting for a majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective products. Some major companies included in the global interactive display market report are:



Strategic Development



On 23 April 2021, Optoma, announced the launch of Creative Touch 5-Series Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) which are available in sizes from 65′′, 75′′ to 86′′. The new 5-Series interactive flat panels provide stunning 4K UHD resolution, multiple easy-to-use annotations tools, as well as extensive connectivity features for enhanced learning, sharing, and collaboration in classrooms, lecture halls, boardrooms, and other professional environments. On 25 March 2020, NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. (NDS), which is a subsidiary of NEC Corporation agreed to a joint venture with Sharp Corporation. This joint venture is expected to provide both companies with work on their strengths, thereby addressing visualization needs of their global customers.

Some Key Highlights in the Report



The OLED segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Most recent breakthrough in display technology is creation of Organic Light-Emitting Diodes, which are considered significantly better than current generation of LED screens. OLED panels are gaining popularity and as their prices decrease, a larger spectrum of people will be able to afford them. Previously only found in high-end smartphones and appliances, Organic Light-Emitting Diode displays, such as Active-Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode screens, are now available in mid-tier smartphones and appliances.

The education segment is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Sales of interactive displays, particularly interactive whiteboards, are a good fit for the education industry. Introduction of e-learning, which includes use of interactive displays, has made education more accessible, with improved student interactions and education quality. Exponential usage of interactive displays at airport terminals to inform passengers of schedule of arrivals and departures, bookings, ticket pricing, and staof trains and flights is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment. The Europe market is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. As the region continues to embrace digital signage as a key form of advertising, demand for display panels in Europe is increasing. Europe is recognized for its big soccer games and many other significant competitions that necessitate the installation of enormdisplay panels for many purposes such as advertising and broadcasting highlights and replays. Additionally, Pixel FLEX True FLEX, is an extremely high-resolution, flexible rubber substrate LED device that can produce compound curves and rapidly and firmly connects through magnets to practically any surface, providing for a unique no-fan, no-noise design certain to capture attention.

Emergen Research has segmented the global interactive display market based on product type, panel type, panel size, technology, end-use, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



Interactive Whiteboard



Interactive Table



Interactive Monitor



Interactive Kiosk



Interactive Video Wall

Others

Panel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



Flat



Flexible

Transparent

Panel Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



Less than 32”



33” - 42”



43“- 55“



56“- 65“



66“- 70“



71“- 80“



81“- 90“

Over 90“

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



LCD



LED



OLED

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)



Retail & Hospitality



BFSI



Industrial



Healthcare



Corporate & Government



Transportation



Education



Sports and Entertainment

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services.

