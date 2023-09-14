Flash News: Okx Wallet Now Integrated With Interportfi

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with InterporFi

OKX Wallet has integrated with InterportFi, a cross-chain trading platform that revolutionizes the way users perform cross-chain and single-chain trades. With InterportFi cutting-edge meta DEX aggregation, cross-chain messaging, and interchain stable coin liquidity, users can seamlessly swap any token on any supported chain in a single transaction.

Users can access InterportFi via OKX Wallet's Discover Portal . The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section on OKX Wallet on web and mobile, gathers over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.



OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .