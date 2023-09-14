Lendkey Recognized As Finalist For Lendtech Of The Year And Best Employer In The Prestigious Us Fintech Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
LendKey nominated for LendTech of the Year and Best Employer atFintech Awards, CEO Vince Passione highlights innovation and employee empowerment. Empowering employees and partners is the driving force behind our success. We believe by fostering a culture of collaboration, growth, and inclusivity we'll continue to shape the future of fintech.” - Vince Passione, CEO and Founder of LendKeyCINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- LendKey, the pioneer of digital network lending , announced its nomination as a finalist in two highly esteemed categories for the upcomingFintech Awards: LendTech of the Year and Best Employer .
LendTech of the Year Finalist
LendKey's innovation and industry leadership have earned the company a coveted finalist position for the LendTech of the Year award. This recognition acknowledges LendKey's outstanding contributions to the fintech industry, particularly in the realm of digital network lending and lending-as-a-service solutions.
This year's recognition focused on their loan participation platform and marketplace, ALIRO. ALIRO allows financial institutions to buy and sell whole loans and loan participations in either one-time transactions or forward flow programs across any asset class. A new collaboration enhanced ALIRO's functionality, providing more thorough pre-trade diligence and analysis to maximize profitability by evaluating trade opportunities and funding strategies.
LendKey's commitment to revolutionizing consumer lending through its digital lending platform and ALIRO loan trading marketplace has propelled the company to the forefront of the fintech landscape. This nomination underscores LendKey's continuefforts to empower financial institutions with cutting-edge technology and support, ultimately helping them achieve financial success.
Best Employer Finalist
In addition to technology excellence, LendKey is honored to be recognized as a finalist for the Best Employer award at theFintech Awards. This nomination reflects LendKey's unwavering dedication to its employees, fostering a workplace culture that values innovation, diversity, and collaboration.
LendKey prioritizes employee development through personalized development plans, peer mentoring, and access to professional advancement opportunities, fostering a culture of continugrowth. The company conducts biannual talent assessments to chart career progression, and its people leaders receive extensive training in remote workforce management and team empowerment. LendKey's commitment to employee well-being extends to market-leading benefits, wellness initiatives, and inclusive social events, creating an environment where employees can thrive and contribute to the fintech industry's success.
Celebrating Excellence in Fintech
TheFintech Awards celebrate excellence and innovation within the financial technology sector. The awards aim to recognize the exceptional contributions of fintech companies that have significantly impacted the industry and the broader financial services landscape. LendKey won theFintech Award for Team of the Year last year, which recognized the efforts of their Home Improvement Lending team.
"I'm proud to lead a team continuously striving for innovation and excellence. Our commitment to empowering our employees and partners has been the driving force behind our success. We believe that by fostering a culture of collaboration, growth, and inclusivity, we can continue to shape the future of fintech and deliver exceptional value to our clients and the industry," explained Vince Passione, CEO and Founder of LendKey.
About LendKey
LendKey is a financial technology firm and leader in providing "lending-as-a-service" solutions to credit unions, community banks, and customers. LendKey works with its clients in two ways: providing digital loan origination and servicing capabilities and delivering a loan trading marketplace platform for financial institutions and fintechs.
LendKey pioneered the concept of "digital lending networks," which harnesses the collaborative nature of community-based financial institutions to build common lending programs for private student loans, student loan refinance, and home improvement loans. These programs utilize LendKey's lending-as-a-service platform to provide customer acquisition, online decisioning, loan origination, loan servicing, customer service, and back-office support.
ALIRO is LendKey's loan trading marketplace where financial institutions and other market participants can easily transact. Loans can be offered for sale and purchased in either whole loan or fractional loan participation format, and the platform supports both one-time and forward flow transactions. ALIRO delivers the technology, tools, and ongoing service that financial institutions need to evaluate, execute, and manage loan trades to better optimize their balance sheet and risk, focusing on improvinginterest income.
Since 2009, LendKey has empowered more than 350 financial institutions to offer competitive loan programs and increase their digital presence across varicustomer acquisition channels and marketplaces. LendKey has helped its clients deploy over $6 billion in loans and services over $2.8 billion in consumer loans today. Visit lendkeyor JoinALIROfor more information.
