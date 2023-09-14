At 12, She Dodged The Kgb In Ussr, Now She Is Hollywood's Favorite Jewelry Designer.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Anna's life story. How are you even alive?
The remarkable journey of the woman behind the designs seen on Mariah Carey, Megan Trainor, Avril Lavigne, Bebe Rexha, Demi Lovato, Kris Jenner and Heidi Klum. "The terror in my father's eyes as our house was being burned down will haunt me forever. We were hated for being born Jewish".” - Anna ZuckermanLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Anna Zuckerman 's life journey is truly remarkable, filled with resilience, determination, and a passion for jewelry crafting. From her challenging beginnings in Minsk, USSR, where her family faced persecution due to their Jewish heritage, to their harrowing escape and ultimate success in the United States, Anna's story is one of triumph over adversity.
1. **Early Life in Minsk**: Anna was born into a family of jewelers in 1975, but due to their Jewish background and a hostile environment, her parents had to abandon their private business and become social workers. Despite facing bullying and discrimination at school, Anna found solace in her family's craft and her father's jewelry-making skills.
2. **Tragedy Strikes**: In 1987, tragedy struck when their family home was destroyed by local authorities, and the KGB issued an arrest warrant for her entire family. This forced them to split up, with Anna and her sister Yiulia sent to live in-hiding with an aunt in Moscow, while their parents sought refuge with a rabbi in Barysaw.
3. **New Beginning in the United States**: With the help of local charities, Anna's family secured asylum in the United States. At the age of 14, they arrived in Milwaukee, WI, with minimal belongings but a box of her father's jewelry tools that had miraculously survived the destruction of the house.
4. **Pursuing a Dream**: Anna's passion for jewelry design was ignited during her time in Moscow, where she and her sister would window shop in the jewelry district. Despite their financial limitations, Anna always dreamt of creating beautiful pieces of jewelry for herself and others.
5. **Thriving in America**: After arriving in the United States, Anna's family embraced the opportunities presented to them. They eventually opened their own jewelry store in Milwaukee, with Anna and her father showcasing their talents. Remarkably, Anna was only 16 years old when they started their business.
6. **First hand experience with blood diamonds** At 30, Anna, having visited Sierra Leone's Kono region, was painfully aware of the dire consequences of diamond mining: malaria, human suffering, habitat destruction and accelerated permafrost melting in her home country's Siberia's Udachny region. She quickly resolved to recreate the enchantment of her youth – grand designs and flawless sparkles – but this time with lab-made stones, Free from the pain and suffering she'd witnessed as a young girl.
7. **And then Hollywood comes knocking** In 2023, at the age of 48 and now based in Boca Raton, FL, Anna Zuckerman has unquestionably established herself as Hollywood's premier jewelry designer for celebrities . Her Los Angeles agent, Ivan Bitton confidently attests to her success, noting that every piece created by Anna is a guaranteed hit. Her jewelry boasts unparalleled brilliance, precision cuts, and substantial quality in metal, making it the top choice for celebrity clients who seek exquisite pieces without the need for extensive insurance and security measures.
Anna's story serves as an inspiration, showcasing the power of determination, family bonds, and the pursuit of one's passion in the face of adversity. Her journey from a challenging environment in the USSR to becoming a successful jewelry designer and business owner in the United States highlights the resilience of the human spirit.
