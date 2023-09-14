Careem Upgrades Travel Experience For Kafd Residents And Visitors

Set in the heart of the Saudi capital Riyadh, KAFD features 1.6 million square meters of state-of-the-art

office space, world-class facilities and iconic luxury residences, designed to transform the way urban

communities live, work, and play. A 22-kilometer drive from King Khalid Airport, KAFD is a key driver of

Riyadh's economic ambitions and is the largest LEED certified mixed-use financial district in the world. It

is owned and managed by the King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company

(KAFD DMC).

Home to the Kingdom's first cinema, KAFD is recognized for its exclusive business and lifestyle offering

and advanced smart city solutions. By 2025, it is expected that 100,000 people will live and work in the

district whose five asset classes will include over 70 F & B outlets, three hotels, and an array of

entertainment options.

Careem will launch more dedicated solutions to make travel smoother and more reliable at KAFD, such

as special tools to manage ride-hailing requests in high-density pickup locations, an enhanced navigation

experience for Captains and directional features to guide customers on how to reach meeting points.

Multiple convenient spaces for pickups and pre-arranged staging areas will be dedicated for Careem

Captains.

“Amidst the growing global awareness of sustainable transportation solutions, and recognizing the

pressing need to address environmental challenges, KAFD remains dedicated to fostering a greener and

more efficient urban landscape,” explained Gautam Sashittal, Chief Executive Officer of KAFD DMC.”

In line with our mobility strategy at KAFD, we are excited to welcome Careem's ride-hailing service to our

district as it promises to reduce passenger vehicles, helping to lower both carbon emissions and traffic.

Most importantly, with the addition of Careem, our tenants, residents, employees, and visitors will benefit

from the increased availability of transport options within the district.”

Ahmad Arrabi, Careem's General Manager for ride-hailing in Saudi Arabia, commented:“KAFD has

grown rapidly into one of the region's leading business and lifestyle hubs, attracting people from all

across the world to live and work there. We're delighted to collaborate with the KAFD team to make

transport in and out of the district more seamless than ever.”

Careem launched ride-hailing services in Saudi Arabia in 2013, commencing operations in Riyadh,

Jeddah, Dammam, Dhahran and Khobar before expanding to reach 26 cities across the Kingdom. The

Everything App now offers multiple services to customers in Saudi Arabia, including ride-hailing, inter-city

transport, food delivery, and home cleaning, all in one application. More than 75,000 Saudi nationals use

the Careem app as a flexible source of income.