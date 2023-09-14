Matthew West To Receive Prestigious Ascap Golden Note Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

ASCAP , the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, the onlyPRO that operates on a not-for-profit basis, will honor songwriter and artist Matthew West with the ASCAP Golden Note Award.

A five-time Grammy nominee, West has had cuts by Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery, Casting Crowns (including back-to-back #1 singles), Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant, among others, and has notched 30 #1 songs as an artist and songwriter combined.

He has released 11 albums with songs including the RIAA platinum-certified single, "The Motions," and the RIAA gold-certified single, "Hello, My Name Is." West's work has earned him a Billboard Music Award, an American Music Award, multiple Dove Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Additionally, West has authored six books and along with his father created pop we , a nonprofit ministry.

"Matthew's remarkable gift for lifting others up with his music transcends genre or format," said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. "He is one of our most-lauded Christian songwriters and artists and from the start of his nearly two-decade career, stars from Christian, country, and pop music have brought his passionate and profound songs of hope and healing to audiences around the world. We congratulate him on this well-deserved award."

The award will be presented at ASCAP's Christian Music Awards Celebration , Monday, October 2, in Nashville, an invitation-only party that honors the songwriters and publishers of ASCAP's most performed songs in Christian music of the past year.

The

ASCAP Golden Note Award

is presented to songwriters, composers, and artists who have achieved extraordinary career milestones. Previrecipients include Garth

Brooks, Reba McEntire, Michael W. Smith, Mark Lowry, Mary Mary

and more .

SOURCE ASCAP