Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Market To Be Worth $22.7 Billion By 2030-Exclusive Report By Meticulous Research®

E-commerce (electronic commerce) is the exchange of goods and services and the transfer of funds and data over the internet. It encompasses varidata, systems, and tools for online buyers and sellers, including mobile shopping and online payment encryption. E-commerce relies on technology and digital platforms, such as websites, mobile apps, and social media, to make buying and selling possible online.

Download Free Report Sample Now :

The growth of this market is driven by rising inteand smartphone penetration, the growing usage of social media and social commerce, and increasing consumer interest in convenient shopping solutions. Furthermore, E-commerce automation and the expansion of cross-border E-commerce are expected to create market growth opportunities.

However, online fraud and cybersecurity issues and local laws and regulations for international E-commerce restrain the growth of this market. Also, high inteprices and increasing security & privacy concerns are major challenges for the players in this market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of AI and the growing use of AR and VR technologies in E-commerce are key trends in the Asia-Pacific E-commerce market.

The Asia-Pacific E-commerce market is segmented based on business model {horizontal E-commerce and vertical E-commerce}, browsing medium {desktop/laptop and mobile/tablet (application-based and browser-based)} , payment mode {card payments, digital wallets, bank transfers, cash payments, and other payment modes}, operating channel {pure play E-commerce and omni-channel E-commerce}, offering {beauty & fashion products, travel & tourism, electronic products, household products, pharmaceutical products, food & beverage, and other offerings}, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst:

Based on business model , the Asia-Pacific E-commerce market is segmented into horizontal E-commerce and vertical E-commerce. In 2023, the horizontal E-commerce segment is expected to account for a larger share of the Asia-Pacific E-commerce market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the advantages of the horizontal E-commerce model, such as diverse product categories. The segment engages a large section of consumers and has high sales. These factors contribute to the segment's large share.

Based on browsing medium , the Asia-Pacific E-commerce market is segmented into desktop/laptop and mobile/tablet. The mobile/tablet segment is subsegmented into application-based and browser-based. In 2023, the desktop/laptop segment is expected to account for a larger share of the Asia-Pacific E-commerce market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growth in E-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic and the work-from-home culture's positive impact on desktop/laptop sales. Also, customer preference for high-quality visualization, which provides a better shopping experience and detailed product information, has increased E-commerce sales via desktops/laptops.

Based on payment mode , the Asia-Pacific E-commerce market is segmented into card payments, digital wallets, bank transfers, cash payments, and other payment modes. In 2023, the card payments segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific E-commerce market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the high preference for card payments, particularly in developed countries, due to the convenience and security cards offer.

Based on operating channel , the Asia-Pacific E-commerce market is segmented into pure play E-commerce and omni-channel E-commerce. In 2023, the omni-channel E-commerce segment is expected to account for the larger share of the Asia-Pacific E-commerce market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the enhanced customer experience, increased sales & consumer traffic, and better customer loyalty & data collection for optimum customer and resource management in the segment.

Quick Buy – Asia-Pacific E-commerce Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report:

Based on offering , the Asia-Pacific E-commerce market is segmented into beauty & fashion products, travel & tourism, electronic products, household products, pharmaceutical products, food & beverage, and other offerings. In 2023, the beauty & fashion products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific E-commerce market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rapidly changing customer behaviors and preferences in online shopping, the high demand for cosmetics and clothing, and the rising popularity of mobile wallets. Also, the increasing use of smartphones, the incorporation of advanced technologies in online platforms, and the high availability of varibeauty & fashion goods for comparison on e-commerce platforms support the segment's growth.

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific E-commerce market is segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. In 2023, China is expected to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific E-commerce market, followed by Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia & New Zealand. The high penetration of inteconnectivity, the growing adoption of smartphones, and the emergence of E-wallets (digital wallets) for online payment during shopping support China's large market share. Furthermore, the country's strong and reliable logistics infrastructure and the growing number of international E-commerce and logistics players investing in the country have boosted the E-commerce market in the country.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific E-commerce market are Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China), eBay Inc. (U.S.), JD.com, Inc. (China), Rakuten, Inc. (Japan), The Home Depot, Inc. (U.S.), ChinaAseanTrade(China), Otto GmbH &KG (Germany), Priceline(U.S.), B2W Digital Company (Brazil), Groupon, Inc. (U.S.), Walmart Inc. (U.S.), Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (Netherlands), CosWholesale Corporation (U.S.), Shopify Inc. (Canada), DIYTrade(China), Ali Express (China), and Teplc (U.K.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here:

Scope of the Report:

Asia-Pacific E-commerce Market Assessment-by Business Model



Horizontal E-commerce Vertical E-commerce

Asia-Pacific E-commerce Market Assessment-by Browsing Medium



Desktop/Laptop

Mobile/Tablet



Application-based Browser-based

Asia-Pacific E-commerce Market Assessment-by Payment Mode



Card Payments

Digital Wallets

Bank Transfers

Cash Payments Other Payment Modes

Asia-Pacific E-commerce Market Assessment-by Operating Channel



Pure Play E-commerce Omni-channel E-commerce

Asia-Pacific E-commerce Market Assessment-by Offering



Beauty & Fashion Products

Travel & Tourism

Electronic Products

Household Products

Pharmaceutical Products

Food & Beverage Other Offerings

Asia-Pacific E-commerce Market Assessment-by Geography



China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Thailand

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Request Free Report Sample Now :

Related Reports:

Transit Packaging Market by Type (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging, Ancillary Packaging), Sector (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Retail & E-commerce), and Geography-Global Forecast to 2030

Social Media Management Market by Solution (E-mail Campaigns, Scheduling, Monitoring), Organization Size (Small & Medium-sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Vertical (Market Agencies, BFSI, FMCG), and Geography-Global Forecast to 2030

Delivery Drones Market by Type (Multi-rotor, Fixed-wing, Hybrid VTOL), Payload (Less than 2 KG, 2–5 KG), Range (Less than 25 km, More than 25 km), End User (Healthcare, Retailers and E-commerce, Logistics), and Geography-Global Forecast to 2028

E-bikes Market by Propulsion Type (Throttle-assisted and Dual Mode), Class, Power Output, E-bike Type, Battery Type, Motor Type (Hub Motors and Mid-drive Motors), Structure, Charging Type, Charging Mode, and End User-Global Forecast to 2030

About MeticulResearch®

MeticulResearch® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as MeticulMarket Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulprimary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

MeticulMarket Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email-

Visit Our Website:

Connect withon LinkedIn-

Content Source: