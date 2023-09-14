Thursday, 14 September 2023 06:03 GMT

Trading In Gn Store Nord Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons


9/14/2023 10:17:18 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Name Ronica Wang
Reason for the notification
Position/sta Member Of the Board
Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer
Name GN Store Nord A/S
LEI 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares

DK0010272632
Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)
DKK 129.85
DKK 129.85
DKK 130.50
DKK 130.50
 Volume(s)
708
392
900
600
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,600 shares
DKK 130.23 per share
Date of the transaction 2023-09-13
Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

MENAFN14092023004107003653ID1107069444

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search