Rockcliff Metals Announces Completion Of Transaction With Hudbay Minerals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockcliff Metals Corporation (CSE: RCLF) (OTCQB: RKCLF) (“Rockcliff”) is pleased to announce that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay”) has completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Rockcliff that it did not already own pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement, effective as of today's date (the“Transaction”). As a result of closing the Transaction, Rockcliff is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hudbay and, in accordance with the terms of the Transaction, former Rockcliff shareholders have been issued 0.006776 of a Hudbay common share for each Rockcliff share previously held.
With the Transaction now complete, Rockcliff will submit an application to the applicable securities regulators to cease to be a reporting issuer and to terminate its public reporting obligations.
It is anticipated the common shares of Rockcliff will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange at the close of the market on September 14, 2023.
