Global Smart Parking Systems Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Smart Parking Systems Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- TBRC's "Smart Parking Systems Global Market Report 2023" provides comprehensive insights into the smart parking systems market size , projecting a $15.17 billion by 2027 with a 20.9% CAGR.

The smart parking systems market expands due to a rising number of vehicles. North America leads in smart parking systems market share with major players: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Siemens A.G., IBM Corporation, CiSystems Inc., SwaAG, Kapsch TrafficCom, SKIDATA GmbH, Nedap N.V., Mindteck, FlashParking, and EasyPark Group.

Smart Parking Systems Market Segments

.By Type: Off-Street Parking, On-Street Parking

.By Hardware: Pucks, Cameras And LPRs, Smart Meters, Signage, Parking Gates

.By Software: Parking Guidance System, Analytics Solutions

.By Service: Consulting Service, Engineering Service, Mobile App Parking Service

.By Application: Commercial, Government, Transport Transit

.By Geography: The global smart parking systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Smart parking systems refer to tools and strategies designed to increase parking spots' effectiveness, convenience, and management. Smart parking systems allow parking attendants to effectively utilize parking spaces to manage street parking in a contemporary and effective manner, reducing urban traffic and pollution.

Read More On The Smart Parking Systems Global Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Smart Parking Systems Market Trends And Strategies

4. Smart Parking Systems Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Smart Parking Systems Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Parking Lots And Garages Global Market Report 2023



Smart Transportation Global Market Report 2023



Automated Parking System Global Market Report 2023



Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn