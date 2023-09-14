Wardsauto Names Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems Winners For 2023

Winners to be honored October 18th at AutoTech: Electrification in Detroit, Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- WardsAuto has announced the annual Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems winners for 2023, with many of them being electrified.

Electrification continues to power the Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems list, with six electrified vehicles, including three battery-electrics and three hybrids landing a spot.

The 2022 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems winners were eligible to return, but only two returnees, the Lucid Air Touring BEV and the Hyundai Ioniq 6 BEV (in place of the Ioniq 5 with the same system), earned repeat honors.

“The market may be starting to cool when it comes to battery-electric-vehicle adoption, but automakers are forging ahead with constant innovation in BEVs that promise increased range and efficiency and ever-quicker charging systems,” says Bob Gritzinger, WardsAuto editor-in-chief.

“At the same time, no one is lifting off the internal-combustion pedal, with more than a dozen all-new or significantly upgraded ICEs on our nominee list, and two big, naturally aspirated V-8s making our winners' list,” he notes.“We're seeing the end of ICE era, but those engines aren't going out without making some noise.”

2023 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems Winners (listed in alphabetical order):

.BMW M2 – 3.0L Turbocharged 6-Cyl.

.Chevrolet Corvette Z06 – 5.5L V-8

.Dodge HoR/T – 1.3L Turbocharged 4-Cyl. PHEV

.Ford Mustang Dark Horse – 5.0L V-8

.Honda Accord Hybrid – 2.0L 4-Cyl. HEV

.Hyundai Ioniq 6 – Electric Propulsion System

.Lucid Air Touring – Electric Propulsion System

.Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 – 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cyl.

.Nissan Ariya e-Force – Electric Propulsion System

.Toyota PrPrime – 2.0L 4-Cyl. PHEV

Wards editors and analysts evaluated 32 vehicles: 13 ICEs, 10 BEVs and nine hybrids. The hybrid count included five plug-in hybrids and four hybrids.

Of the 13 purely internal-combustion engines tested, there were five 4-cyl. Engines, four 6-cyl. engines (all inline), three V-8s and one 3-cyl. engine. All the ICEs, except two of the V-8s, were turbocharged.

The Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems list has recognized 29 years' worth of propulsion systems, with scoring based on horsepower, torque, NVH management, observed efficiency and new technology onboard. Only powertrains that are all-new or significantly improved are eligible for testing.

A price cap for nominees that had been in place since 1995 was removed in 2021; value remains part of the criteria, however.

The 2023 winners will be honored during the Wards 10 Engines & Propulsion Systems award ceremony taking place on day two of AutoTech: Electrification – October 18th. The event will take place at Fort Pontchartrain in Detroit, Michigan October 17-18. Learn more about the event and book your ticket by visiting . All credentialed media are welcome and qualify for free admittance to both the awards ceremony and AutoTech: Electrification.

