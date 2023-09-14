Feeding Pets Of The Homeless Receives Grant To Provide Help To Pets In Need

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Pet food purchased from Safeway in Reno, Nev. and distributed through Saint Francis of Assisi Food Pantry.
Feeding Pets of the Homeless logo
Feeding Pets of the Homeless receives corporate grant Companion animals are often the only support, comfort, protection and warmth that a person experiencing homelessness may have.” - Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the HomelessCARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a national animal welfare nonprofit based in Carson City, Nev., received a $2,000.00 grant from Albertsons Companies Foundation of Phoenix, Ariz. This genercontribution has enabled the organization to make a significant impact on the lives of both homeless individuals and their beloved pets in the Reno community.
Founded in 2008, Feeding Pets of the Homeless provides free pet food, supplies, emergency veterinary care and wellness clinics to companion animals of the homeless population across the nation. Over the years, the organization has provided veterinary care to more than 30,000 pets and collected and distributed an impressive 2 million pounds of pet food.
With the grant funding from Albertsons Companies Foundation, a total of 835 pounds of dog food and 654 pounds of cat food were procured from Safeway, a subsidiary of Albertsons, located right here in Reno. This substantial donation of pet food will provide crucial support to those in need and their beloved animal companions.
“Companion animals are often the only support, comfort, protection and warmth that a person experiencing homelessness may have,” Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless, said.“It is heartwarming to see companies stepping up to support our mission, and we are deeply thankful for their generosity.”
The pet food acquired through this grant was distributed through the Saint Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, a local organization committed to assisting low-income individuals and those experiencing homelessness in the Reno area. This collaboration ensures that both people and their pets receive essential nourishment, alleviating a significant burden on those facing hardship.
For those experiencing homelessness, as many as 25 percent have dogs, cats or both, Frederick said. The need for pet food and veterinary care is a continued concern for people experiencing homelessness and the pets that rely on them.
To find more information or to donate directly to Feeding Pets of the Homeless, visit . People who are experiencing homelessness and in need of emergency veterinary care or food for their pets can visit the website, call (775) 841-7463, or have their social worker contact Feeding Pets of the Homeless.
# # #
About Feeding Pets of the Homeless: Feeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and of the human/animal bond, which is very important in the lives of people experiencing homelessness. They find solace, protection, and companionship through their pets. They care for their pets with limited resources so they themselves have less. Our task, nationwide, is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets and trelieve the anguish and anxiety of homeless guardians who cannot provide for them. For more information, please visit .
Kristen Furleigh
Feeding Pets of the Homeless
