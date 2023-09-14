Power Supply Market Envisioning An Impressive 5.1% Cagr Surge, Leading To A Us$ 46.5 Billion Industry By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Power Supply Market
Increase in demand and use of power supply in residential building construction is expected to be the primary driver of the global power supply market
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has published a latest research report [2021-2031] on“Power Supply Market” by Size, Latest Trends, Share, Huge Growth, Segments, Analysis and Forecast, 2031 report provides a detailed analysis of the key growth factors that are accelerating the market's sales globally. The report offers a thorough analysis of the state of the industry, including market size, share, projected trends, growth rate, distribution channels etc.
Power Supply Market Outlook 2031
.The global power supply market was valued at over US$ 27.1 Bn in 2020
.It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2031
.The global power supply market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 46.5 Bn by the end of 2031
Power Supply Market Dynamics:
The analysis delves deeply into industry revenue, the state of the Power Supply Market demand, the state of the market's competition, and the CAGR situation worldwide. For businesses looking to set their future direction and develop strong strategies, the study is a vital resource. Companies can use the study to better understand the sector as a whole, determine client demands and preferences, and obtain a full understanding of the market.
Power Supply Market Competitive Landscape:
The Report Analysis introduces the major Key-Players in the Power Supply Market along with their share, business overview, production, value, product portfolio, gross margin, significant innovations, and geographic presence. In terms of innovation, technology, product development, and pricing, the major players in this market are engaged in fierce battle for a share. A new market for Power Supply is also emerging.
AC-DC Power Supply to Dominate Global Power Supply Market
.Power supply is an electronic equipment used for monitoring and modifying the current and voltage of electrical power in order to ensure that the correct energy is being supplied to the load. Some of the power supplies are built into electrical devices, and some are installed separately so that the electronic appliances do not suffer any electrical faults. There is a rising demand for AC-DC power supply from all over the world. The rise in demand for AC-DC power supply in different industry verticals such as industrial, transportation, aerospace & defense, telecommunication, etc. is contributing to market growth.
.The AC-DC power supply converts alternating current from the grid into direct current that is required in most of the consumer electronic products. AC-DC power supply is one of the integral component of systems across the world. AC-DC power supply offers electricity to the electronics devices that would run on batteries or have no other power source. DC-DC converter is also moving at a steady pace during the forecast period.
Power Supply Market: Major Players
.Major providers of power supply, such as General Electric, Phoenix Contact, SIEMENS AG, and Delta Electronics Inc., are focusing on research & development, merger, joint venture, collaboration, and product innovation strategies
.In the global power supply market report, we have discussed individual strategies, followed by company profiles of providers of power supply. The
'Competition Landscape' section has been included in the report to provide readers with a dashboard view and company market share analysis of key players operating in the global power supply market.
Artesyn,COSEL ASIA LTD,Delta Electronics Inc,General Electric,MEAN WELL Enterprises Co. Ltd,Phoenix Contact,Murata Power Solutions,PULS GmbH,SIEMENS AG,TDK-Lambda Corporation,XP Power
Segmentation of the Market-
Industry Vertical
.Industrial
.Transportation
.Aerospace & Defense
.Health Care
.Consumer Electronics
.Telecommunication
.Others (including Home & Building Automation Systems)
Type
.AC-DC Power Supply
.DC-DC Converter
Output Power
.Low Output (500 W and Below)
.Medium Output (500 W to 1500 W)
.High Output (More than 1500 W)
Which countries dominate the Power Supply market?
-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
