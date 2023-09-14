(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca)
Stocks in Play
9/14/2023 - 9:53 AM EST - BMO : Today released wîcihitowin (pronounced: wee-chih-hito-win), its third annual IndigenPartnerships and Progress Report. BMO engages with Indigencustomers, colleagues, and communities across three pillars-Education, Employment and Economic Empowerment-that rest on a platform of Zero Barriers to Inclusion for all. A nehiyawewin/Cree term meaning "helping and supporting each other", wîcihitowin highlights BMO's partnerships with and commitment to Indigencommunities with inspiring stories from Indigencustomers, employees, and community leaders. BMO shares T.BMO are trading up $1.33 at $118.96.
MENAFN14092023000212011056ID1107069394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.