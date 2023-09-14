Stocks In Play

9/14/2023 - 9:53 AM EST - BMO : Today released wîcihitowin (pronounced: wee-chih-hito-win), its third annual IndigenPartnerships and Progress Report. BMO engages with Indigencustomers, colleagues, and communities across three pillars-Education, Employment and Economic Empowerment-that rest on a platform of Zero Barriers to Inclusion for all. A nehiyawewin/Cree term meaning "helping and supporting each other", wîcihitowin highlights BMO's partnerships with and commitment to Indigencommunities with inspiring stories from Indigencustomers, employees, and community leaders. BMO shares T.BMO are trading up $1.33 at $118.96.

