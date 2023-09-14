Amc Completes Offering

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) shares jumped Thursday after AMC said it had completed the equity offering it announced earlier this month. The company said it sold 40 million shares at an average price of $8.14, raising about $325.5 million.

The completion of this ATM equity offering significantly boosts AMC's cash reserves, addresses current liquidity concerns, and fortifies the balance sheet. When coupled with the third quarter to-date 39% surge in industry box office compared to the same period last year and the record-breaking success of the highly anticipated TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR concert film, the proceeds from the ATM equity offering allow AMC to continue along its successful recovery glidepath through changing market dynamics, including the ongoing strikes by writers and actors, and capitalize on opportunities to further strengthen its balance sheet.

Commenting on the capital raise, AMC President and CEO Adam Aron said,“The successful completion of this equity offering marks another significant milestone for AMC. Raising more than $325 million in gross proceeds has bolstered our ability to survive and then thrive. As we navigate the recovery phase of our industry, this infusion of capital provideswith flexibility to assistin navigating the waters ahead and continue delivering the magic of movies to our guests.”

Shares in the movie theatre chain advanced 45 cents, or 5.5%, at the opening bell Thursday to $8.69.

