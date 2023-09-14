Night Attack In Kherson Region: Injured 13-Year-Old Boy's Condition Extremely Serious

Inna Kholodnyak, director of the Kherson Regional Children's Hospital, spoke about the condition of the injured child in a video, Ukrinform reported, citing the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"Upon admission, the child's condition was extremely serious. He has a mine-blast injury, a closed head injury, severe brain contusion, liver and lung contusion. At present, the child's condition remains extremely serious, he is on artificial lung ventilation and is receiving medical care," said Kholodnyak.

She expressed hope for the child's recovery with a positive outcome.

As reported, at night on September 14, Russian troops shelled Novodmytrivka of the Bilozerka community in the Kherson region with artillery, killing a six-year-old child and injuring four other people.