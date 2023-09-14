Night Attack In Kherson Region: Injured 13-Year-Old Boy's Condition Extremely Serious

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night on September 14, Russian troops shelled the village of Novodmytrivka, in the Kherson region, hitting a residential sector. The shelling killed a six-year-old boy and hospitalized his 13-year-old brother.
Inna Kholodnyak, director of the Kherson Regional Children's Hospital, spoke about the condition of the injured child in a video, Ukrinform reported, citing the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
"Upon admission, the child's condition was extremely serious. He has a mine-blast injury, a closed head injury, severe brain contusion, liver and lung contusion. At present, the child's condition remains extremely serious, he is on artificial lung ventilation and is receiving medical care," said Kholodnyak.
She expressed hope for the child's recovery with a positive outcome.
Read also: Russians shell village in Kherson region
As reported, at night on September 14, Russian troops shelled Novodmytrivka of the Bilozerka community in the Kherson region with artillery, killing a six-year-old child and injuring four other people.
MENAFN14092023000193011044ID1107069337
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.