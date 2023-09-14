Satellite Images Show Location Of Russia's Tiumph Air Defense System Destroyed By Ukraine

The images were posted by the OSINTtechnical researcher on the X social network (formerly known as Twitter).

"Here is the Russian (S-400) SAM battery that was likely targeted by Ukrainian drones early this morning outside of Yevpatoriya,” the posting reads.

It is noted that the images were taken two weeks ago.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, with reference to sources in the SBU security service, counterintelligence forces jointly with the Navy destroyed a Russian S-400 Triumph air defense system near Yevpatoria, temporarily occupied Crimea. It is noted that Ukraine launched a combined attack involving drones and Neptune missiles.

Each S-400 Triumph system is estimated at up to $1.2 billion.