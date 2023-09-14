Thursday, 14 September 2023 05:58 GMT

President Ilham Aliyev Attends Evening Of Friendship Event In Tajikistan's Dushanbe


9/14/2023 10:09:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 14. The "Evening of Friendship" concert program is being held in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and heads of state who took part in the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia are watching the concert.

Will be updated

