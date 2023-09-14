President Ilham Aliyev Attends Evening Of Friendship Event In Tajikistan's Dushanbe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 14. The
"Evening of Friendship" concert program is being held in Dushanbe,
Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and heads
of state who took part in the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads
of State of Central Asia are watching the concert.
Will be updated
MENAFN14092023000187011040ID1107069335
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.