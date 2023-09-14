President Ilham Aliyev Attends Evening Of Friendship Event In Tajikistan's Dushanbe

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and heads of state who took part in the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia are watching the concert.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.