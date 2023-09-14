Armenian Defense Minister Meets With Newly Appointed Russian Peacekeepers Commander

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Armenian
Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met with the Commander of the
Ground Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Oleg
Salyukov, and the new commander of the Russian peacekeeping
contingent in Karabakh, Major General Kirill Kulakov, Trend reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the situation in the
zone of responsibility for peacekeepers as well as the issue of
increasing the efficiency of the Russian peacekeeping mission.
The meeting also emphasized the importance of implementing all
points of the Trilateral Statement.
Earlier on September 12, Commander of the Ground Forces of the
Russian Armed Forces Army General Oleg Salyukov presented the new
commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Major General
Kirill Kulakov, to Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General
Zakir Hasanov.
MENAFN14092023000187011040ID1107069331
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.