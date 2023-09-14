Armenian Defense Minister Meets With Newly Appointed Russian Peacekeepers Commander

During the meeting, the sides discussed the situation in the zone of responsibility for peacekeepers as well as the issue of increasing the efficiency of the Russian peacekeeping mission.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of implementing all points of the Trilateral Statement.

Earlier on September 12, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Russian Armed Forces Army General Oleg Salyukov presented the new commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Major General Kirill Kulakov, to Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.