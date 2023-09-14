Causalities relatives blame US of assisting terrorist Jamshid Sharmahd

(MENAFN) On Monday, amid a hearing for the case of a 2008 terrorist raid in the southcentral Iranian town of Shiraz, lawyers for the relatives of few of the causalities blamed the United States of assisting sentenced terrorist Jamshid Sharmahd.



“The United States has officially supported the Tondar terrorist group. Even the headquarters of this terrorist group was located in the United States. Iran repeatedly tried to inform the U.S. about the terrorist nature of Todar via Interpol. Not only didn’t Washington stop the group, it actually ended up supporting the terror entity,” one of the attorneys declared.



Another attorney stated that the United States has been the major backer of the Tondar faction, and that it has provided it big amounts of money in an attempts to trigger insecurity within Iran.



Sharmahd, who grasps German citizenship and is a United States citizen as well, was the head of the Tondar (Thunder) terror establishment.

