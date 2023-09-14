Clinicomp Achieves Great Place To Work Certification

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

CliniComp , the pioneer in high-performing, reliable electronic health record (EHR) solutions, achieved certification as a Great Place to Work®, which recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience. The certification is based on a two-step process that relies on confidentially surveying employees and completing a questionnaire about company culture and benefits.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The certification recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience. According to the company's research , job seekers are 4.5x more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace.

"We are honored to be Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM, a reflection of our dedicated employees and the collaborative culture we have built," says Ramona Powell,

Senior Vice President, People Operations,

at CliniComp. "It is gratifying to see the results of the survey – 86% of our employees view CliniComp as a great place to work and 95% highlight that we make new employees feel welcome. This certification further validates our foon doing meaningful work in a close-knit environment where people can feel the impact of their contributions. We offer great benefits for employees and their families, including fully paid healthcare, wellness program, health advocacy and best-in-class 401K matching contributions. Our CEO is dedicated to providing best outcomes for everyone, both personally and professionally."

CliniComp's core values drive its approach to everyday business through Transformation, Partnership, Passion, and Integrity. As a pioneer of the industry, CliniComp strives for continual advancement toward better, more effective healthcare IT solutions. The company sees technology as a gateway to freedom for clinicians to provide the best possible care; to financial stability and vitality; to happier, healthier patient populations; to a better, simpler healthcare experience. As a full business partner with clients, CliniComp makes clients' success their success, supporting clients every step of the way.

A 40-year-old private company, CliniComp is taking healthcare IT into new territories. The company is unwavering in its commitment to providing the most efficient, innovative, intelligent IT solutions. As passionate innovators, the company believes in using the power of technology to enhance the human experience. With unparalleled service, reliable performance, and custom software, CliniComp seeks to elevate industry standards and provide a better healthcare experience for all.

Our highly valued teams come from all industries, from engineers to clinicians to designers. To join us, visit CliniComp Careers.

