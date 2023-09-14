Six Summit Gallery - Ssg Presents: Facial Recognition - Marc Bouwer - First Ever Solo Art Show

Marc Bouwer sitting in front of his painting - "Waiting to Walk" acrylic on cardboard 68" x 48" at 510 W 42nd ST. Photo by Rozella Kim @sixsummitgallery

The faces painted with dry acrylic in colorful neon hues and black backgrounds emerge as individual personalities evoking distinct stories, allowing the mind to create a persona and experience just by looking.

As an acclaimed fashion designer and creative director, he has dressed luminaries such as Beyonce, Angelina Jolie, Whitney Houston, Shania Twain, Emily Blunt, Oprah Winfrey, Sarah Jessica Parker, IRae, Kelsea Ballerini, Jane Fonda, Sigourney Weaver and many more.

Bouwers talent as a designer is at the highest level as Cosmopolitan Magazine cited his Angelina Jolie Academy Award dress as "one of the best Oscar dresses of all time" and Harper's Bazaar named it "one of 100 best red-carpet dresses".

Bouwer's designs have graced the covers of Harper's Bazaar, Oprah, Cosmopolitan, InStyle, Vanity Fair, Glamour and Vibe Magazine among others, and he has received multiple awards for avoiding animal products including PETA Humanitarian Award, and The United States Humane Societies "Compassion in Fashion Award".

He now is returning to his roots as a student, a time when he specialized in painting and sculpture. His exhibition is being represented by Six Summit Gallery in New York City, at a special runway inspired location at 510 West 42nd Street.

A fine art gallery curating over 400 fashion related art shows over the last 15 years in NYC, LA and Miami, director Leo Feroleto embraces the similarities as well as the differences in fashion and design. Feroleto cites Bouwer as being at the top of the design industry and with his show Facial Recognition, filled with surprises, the world can now discover his skills as an artist.

SSG shows have included the first ever art installation in Hudson Yards NYC, Delano Hotel, SLS Lux, Shore Club, Saks Fifth Ave during Art Basel and Art Hearts Fashion throughout the Unites States. Some represented artists' works are in the permanent collection of The Whitney Museum, The Warhol Museum and Yale University and more

SSG flagship gallery was founded in Ivoryton CT, home to all ivory manufacturing at the turn of the century. Feroleto continues to partner with conservation groups such as The African Wildlife Foundation, Brent Stapelkamp and others to raise awareness and funds for anti-poaching efforts through art.

