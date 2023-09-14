North Tech Symposium 2023 In Jammu And Kashmir Experienced A Significant Turnout

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 14th September, 2023: Matrix is committed to pioneering advanced security and telecommunications solutions on both a national and global level, driven by thorough research. At the North Tech Symposium 2023, Matrix showcased a comprehensive range of customer-focused offerings within the domains of Telecom, Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Time-Attendance.
During the North Tech Symposium, Matrix showcased a lineup of its Telofferings, featuring products such as Media Gateways, which encompass models like SIMADO GFX114G, SETU VFX404, and SETU VFXTH0016. Additionally, our portfolio included the Digital PBX VISIONPRO, IP-PBXs including ETERNITY NENX and ETERNITY PENX, and our Hybrid IP-PBXs ETERNITY GENX and ETERNITY MENX, all of which garnered considerable attention. Furthermore, our collection was enhanced with the inclusion of the Embedded IP-PBX SPARK200 and high-end business IP phones, expanding the array of products exhibited at the event.
In addition to our telecommunications products, we also presented variindustry-specific telsolutions at the event. These included offerings like Office-in-a-box, hospitality solutions, software-based open server PBX, and integration with third-party open SIP phones. Within the realm of telecommunications, Matrix stands out as the exclusive OEM that offers a comprehensive range of business communication products and solutions.
At this event, Matrix presented its complete lineup of IP Video Surveillance solutions, encompassing enterprise-grade NVRs that operate on servers, UL-certified cameras, Matrix VMS, and more. Addressing the specific challenges faced by organizations such as bandwidth optimization, storage expenses, the management of multi-location offices, and reactive security measures, Matrix offers comprehensive solutions to meet all organizational requirements.
The cameras on display featured Matrix\'s range of Turret, Dome, Bullet, and PTZ Cameras, spanning from 2MP to 8MP in resolution. These Matrix Cameras boast UL Certification, a globally recognized safety standard, and NEMA Certification for protection against environmental hazards, ensuring high-clarity images for precise scenario analysis.
In addition, Matrix showcased its server-based enterprise-grade NVRs, equipped with pre-installed Video Management Software that supports redundancy and hot-swappable hard disks (HDD/SSD) with a capacity of up to 144TB. This technological marvel effectively addresses all aspects of organizational security concerns.
In the realm of Access Control and Time-Attendance, Matrix stands out as the sole original equipment manufacturer (OEM) that produces all components, including panels, door controllers, readers, and software, entirely in-house.
Within the Access Control domain, Matrix presented its versatile Site Controller, the COSEC PANEL200P, capable of managing up to 25,000 users and 255 COSEC door controllers. Additionally, Matrix introduced its advanced access door controller, the COSEC ARC DC200P, which offers several advantages over traditional access control terminals. With its Power over Ethe(PoE) capabilities and varimounting options, this controller can be easily installed even in limited spaces, reducing the need for extensive wiring. This event provided a comprehensive display of Matrix\'s complete range of access control products.
In the Time-Attendance domain, Matrix showcased its COSEC VEGA FAXQ, a specialized Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance Device (AEBAS) designed explicitly for government agencies. This device securely leverages Aadhaar information from the UIDAI server to facilitate accurate attendance tracking for Indian government employees. Additionally, Matrix presented its top-of-the-line facial recognition-based door controller, the COSEC ARGO FACE, distinguished by its exceptional accuracy, lightning-fast identification speed of under 0.5 seconds, and an impressive user capacity of 50,000. These devices offer versatile connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Power over Ethe(PoE), and Ethernet, catering to the diverse needs of modern organizations.
Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head states,“Through this event, one of our major aims is to connect with organizations and system integrators, present our proven products and solutions, and demonstrate how Matrix caters to variverticals through our enterprise-grade solutions.”
About Matrix:
Established in 1991, Matrix is a leader in providing Security and Telsolutions for business organizations of all sizes and industries. As a technology-driven organization, Matrix is committed to keeping pace with the revolutions in Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telapplications.
With around 40% of its human resources dedicated to research and developing new products, all Matrix products are entirely researched, designed, and manufactured in India.
All Matrix products are feature-rich, reliable, and conform to national and international standards like CE, FCC, BIS, TEC, UL, and more. With exports to 50+ countries, Matrix has won the trust of 1 million+ customers.
Matrix has ISO 27001: 2013, 20000-1 2018, 14001- 2015, and 9001: 2015 certifications for quality management standards. We have also been awarded ZED Quality Certification, and DSIR Certification for indigenR&D and Manufacturing to name a few.
