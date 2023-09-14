Aseza Chief, Eu Envoy Talk Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Aqaba, Sep. 14 (Petra)-Head of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Nayef Fayez, on Thursday discussed with the European Union Ambassador Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas and the accompanying delegation, the ASEZA's plans to achieve green growth and industries.
Fayez valued EU's support provided to ASEZA, especially establishment of Bin Hayyan Aqaba International Laboratories , and their global accreditation achieved by their highly efficient and accurate labs.
Fayez also briefed the ambassador on Aqaba's latest projects being currently implemented, primarily Marine Science Station (MSS) and Aqaba Marine Reserve, which would make the port city a destination for researchers in marine sciences fields.
Fayez highlighted ASEZA's plans to implement an interactive plan to achieve the concepts of the circular economy, and legalizing the carbon footprint of Aqaba's industries through integrating optimal management of solid waste, providing energy alternatives, and offering smart transportation services to serve visitors to Aqaba and the local community.
For his part, the envoy lauded joint cooperation and ASEZA's efforts and keenness to support economic growth and promote high-quality concepts and standards that would yield successive outcomes by allocating grants for rebuilding and providing opportunities for all Aqaba citizens and providing infrastructure and services to facilitate procedures in varisectors.
MENAFN14092023000117011021ID1107069308
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.