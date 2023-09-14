Taiwan criticizes Musk after suggesting US might not prevent China from seizing island

(MENAFN) Taiwan has criticized Elon Musk following he proposed that the US might not manage to prevent China from seizing the island. Beijing thinks the independent territory to be an inviolable part of China.



“Listen up, #Taiwan is not part of the #PRC & certainly not for sale!” the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday on X (priory Twitter), replying to a clip of comments conducted by Musk on the same day.



The post dared Musk to call for the Chinese Communist Party to make X accessible in the nation, and blamed him of preventing a Ukrainian “counterstrike against Russia” by “turning off” his Starlink communication system.



Taipei was responding to remarks Musk made in an appearance on a podcast on Wednesday, following he was questioned around running his business interests during expanding US-Chinese stresses.



Based on the businessperson, Washington and Beijing are trapped in a twisting of retaliatory bans as the two brace for a potential military challenge in the South China Sea. Musk referred to Taiwan as a key point of argument.

