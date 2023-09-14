Navigating The Impact Of Legalized Marijuana On The Workplace: Webinar Guides Nj Employers On Policies

As highlighted by a recent survey conducted by the American Addiction Centers, employees engaging in substance use during work hours is a more common occurrence than most people think. Over 1 in 5 respondents say that they have used marijuana recreationally in their office during work hours. In response, employers, HR personnel, and supervisors need to stay informed and up to date on appropriate policies and procedures related to its use in the workplace.

This webinar will provide insights into how marijuana use can impact employee performance on the job and offer guidance on handling situations involving reasonable suspicion of employee impairment as a result. Representatives from businesses of all sizes, human resource managers, supervisors, compliance and safety experts, government and union representatives, and not-for-profit executives are invited to attend.



The panelists for the webinar include:





Mehruba Anwar Parris, MD, Rutgers University New Jersey Medical School

Sharon Hunt, Director of Human Resources, Atlantic County Utilities Authority Janette Kessler, Safety and Risk Manager, Atlantic County Utilities Authority



Following the webinar, participants will receive follow-up information to help them adapt their policies and procedures related to marijuana in the workplace. They will also become members of Drugs Don't Work in NJ.

“With adult use of marijuana becoming legal in New Jersey, it's essential for employers to navigate this new landscape effectively. This webinar is an opportunity for businesses to stay informed and ensure the safety and productivity of their workforce,” said Angelo Valente, executive director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.

Register for the Free Webinar

For questions about this webinar or the programs and services offered to New Jersey businesses by PDFNJ, contact Bill Lillis, CPS, Drug-Free Workplace Coordinator, at or 862-253-6808.

###

Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey: Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 217 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.