Global Kitchen Appliances Market Size To Reach Usd 230.49 Billion In 2030 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kitchen appliances market size was USD 171.68 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in kitchen appliances and launch of innovative products are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. For example, presently dishwashers are manufactured with more innovative designs, operate more quietly, use less electricity, and clean more thoroughly. TheDepartment of Energy (DoE) claims that modern dishwashers conserve water and energy by using less water to wash a load of dishes than hand washing. Additionally, for even more thorough cleaning, these machines may produce water at much higher temperatures than one can safely expose to their skin. Dishwashers are now more well-known to customers as a result of pandemic. Today, majority of people in developing countries live in nuclear families and apartment culture is spreading throughout cities. Regular dishwashers' size, which makes it difficult for them to fit in smaller kitchens, is one of the difficulties associated with them. The recently released little dishwasher may be conveniently placed over a counter or on top of a table without taking up any floor space. Small households frequently wonder whether they actually need a full-sized dishwasher considering their meager dishwashing requirements. For instance, Godrej & Boyce launched Godrej Eon MagCounter-Top Dishwasher to manage dishwashing requirements of smaller families. Godrej Eon MagCounter-Top Dishwasher is a small model with 8 place settings that can easily wash all typical dishes for two to three-person homes. Get Free Sample Report and Related Graphs & Charts @ However, high cost of smart kitchen appliances and outdated and insecure technology that makes it simpler for hackers to gain access to the connected system are factors expected to hamper market revenue growth. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 171.68 Billion CAGR (2021–2030) 3.3% Revenue Forecast to 2030 USD 230.49 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, fuel type, distribution channel, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled AB Electrolux, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Dacor, Morphy Richards, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Haier Group, and General Electric. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global kitchen appliances market is fairly fragmented with small, medium, and large companies accounting for market revenue. Major companies are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective kitchen appliances. Some major companies included in the global kitchen appliances market report are:



AB Electrolux

Whirlpool Corporation

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

Dacor

Morphy Richards

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Haier Group General Electric

Strategic Development

05 May 2022, Voltas and Arçelik, Europe's leading freestanding consumer durables player introduced a new range of refrigerators and washing machines this summer. These products have been specially innovated keeping health, freshness, and hygiene at the core of innovation. This new line of home appliances will also strengthen their product portfolio. The cutting-edge technology in new refrigerators satisfies changing consumer demands. Voltas Beko is planning to launch HarvestFresh Technology, which deftly imitates 24-hour sun cycle using cutting-edge 3-color light technology. This prolongs freshness and preservation of vitamins in fruits and vegetables by keeping them in their natural environment long after harvest.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The dishwasher segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR due to rapid urbanization, rising new infrastructural projects such as smart cities, and rising demand for in-built kitchen appliances. It saves water and time in cleaning utensils and is driving revenue growth in this segment.

The offline stores segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Customers prefer to buy electrical devices and cookware appliances from retail stores because they can better comprehend product features from salespeople at these establishments. Additionally, these stores offer loyalty points, deals & discounts on a variety of products. The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to rapid advancements in smart kitchen appliances technologies and rising demand for modular kitchens.

Check Global Kitchen Appliances Market Research Report in Detail @

Emergen Research has segmented the global kitchen appliances market based on product type, fuel type, distribution channel, application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



Cooking Appliances



Refrigerator



Mixers and Grinders



Water Purifier



Dishwasher



Oven Others



Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



Electricity



Cooking Gas



Kerosene Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



Online Stores Offline Stores



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



Residential



Commercial Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Sulfate Free Shampoo Market , By Type, By Form (Solid, Liquid, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, E-commerce Platforms, Salons, Others), By Packaging Type, By Application, By Functionality, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Water Flosser Market , By Product Type (Cordless/Battery-operated Flosser, Countertop Flosser, Shower Flosser, Faucet Flosser, Others), By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores & Pharmacies), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Pet Clothing Market , By Product (Coats & Jackets, Shirts & Tops, Sweaters & Hoodies and Others), By Pet Type (Dog, Cat and Others) and By Region Forecast to 2030

Diaper Market , By Age Group (Baby & Adult), By Product Type (Cloth & Disposable), By Distribution (Online, Offline, Others), By Region Forecast to 2030

Hair Oils Market , By Product Type (Heavy Oil, Light Oil, Cooling Oil, Others), By Oil Type (Coconut Oil, Argan Oil, Almond Oil, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Others), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Talcum Powder Market , By Type (Cosmetics Grade, Paper Grade, Waterproofing Grade, Coatings Grade, Plastic Grade, Others), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Plastic & Rubber, Personal Care, Others) and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely foon your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: Kitchen Appliances Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



Shavers Market

Artificial Grass Market

Hair Styling Market

Condom Market

Soap Market

Waterproof Tape Market

Medical Footwear Market

Hair Serum Market

Sun Protection Market

Aluminum Foil Market

Maternity Pillows Market

Skin Lightening Market

Mouthwash Market

Conditioner Market

Smart Appliances Market

Baby Toys Market

Tea Tree Oil Market

Straighteners Market

Facial Cream Market Seaweed Fabric Market





Tags Kitchen Appliances Market Kitchen Appliances Market size Kitchen Appliances market research market reportRelated Links