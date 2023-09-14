Agribusiness Risk Underwriters Hires Farid Nagji As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Agribusiness Risk Underwriters announced today the addition of Farid Naji as Chief Operating Officer
Agribusiness Risk Underwriters (ARU) is the U.S. leader in specialty farm / ag product development, underwriting, and loss control.
ARU, the U.S. leader in specialty farm / ag product development, underwriting, and loss control, announced today that Farid Nagji has been hired as COO. Farid is an exceptionally well-qualified insurance technology and operations professional, and I am delighted to add his experience and skillset to our team.” - Will Johnson, CEOWINSTON-SALEM, NC, USA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Agribusiness Risk Underwriters (ARU), the U.S. leader in specialty farm / ag product development, underwriting, and loss control, announced today that Farid Nagji has been hired as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Nagji was selected for the position following a national search, and his addition expands the ARU executive team during a period of exceptional growth for the company.
Nagji's technology and operations leadership experience spans the spectrum of rapidly-growing entrepreneurial business and established global enterprise, and he is uniquely positioned to lead ARU's operations as the company continues to scale. Most recently Nagji served as EVP of Technology and Operations for Frank Winston Crum Insurance out of Tampa, FL, and prior to that, he was Senior Vice President and Group CIO of Argo Group. Nagji has a proven track record in executing vision via adaptable, scalable, and secure solutions.
William G. (“Will”) Johnson III, CEO of Agribusiness Risk Underwriters said,“Farid is an exceptionally well-qualified insurance technology and operations professional, and I am delighted to add his experience and skillset to our team. As ARU continues to deliver superlative results compared to the broader insurance market, we receive many inquiries seeking to uncover the secrets to our success. The simple truth is that there are no secrets; we are a team of curipeople who believe in disciplined processes and iterative improvements, and we are dedicated to getting better every single day. Farid's history of technology and operational achievements demonstrates he is a great fit for ARU as our company continues to invest in operational excellence.”
Nagji, who has more than 30 years of P&C technology and operations experience, added, "Joining ARU is an incredibly exciting opportunity and challenge. The company's remarkable growth and underwriting profitability is a testament to the strength of the existing ARU team, and I look forward to helping the company continue on its trajectory of excellence. Innovation and creativity combined with operational best practices leads to outstanding results.”
Founded in 2016, ARU delivers modern solutions to legacy business challenges in the farm / ag insurance space. ARU leverages fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, progressive technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable risk portfolio of historically challenging farm / ag risks, all while providing a superior experience to policyholders. To accomplish this, ARU builds and distributes proprietary insurance products, invests heavily in loss prevention engineering and research, and focuses on collaborative broker and policyholder relationships, facilitating shared victories for all stakeholders. ARU supports a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and carriers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services but also operational support and reinsurance capacity. Learn more today at .
