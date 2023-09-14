Historical Thriller Offers New Take On Jfk Assassination

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Shedding Layers
E. Charles Garry
SHEDDING LAYERS by E. Charles Garry What a riveting story! ... E. Charles Garry does such a great job jumping back between timelines, and keeping the reader on the edge of his seat.” - Amazon reviewerUNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- What really happened that tragic Dallas morning on November 22, 1963?
The assassination of John F. Kennedy - one of the most monumental moments in U.S. history - continues to be scrutinized to this day, and speculations abound.
One new author, E. Charles Garry , unveils his take on the event in SHEDDING LAYERS , a suspenseful thriller that uncovers the truth behind the JFK assassination. For readers ready to immerse themselves in a world of conspiracy, suspense and unexpected twists, this book is for them.
While cleaning out a vacated rental property in Southwest Philadelphia, Samuel Conts doesn't expect to find a shoebox filled with cash, an old revolver and a transcript of a conversation that could lead to solving one of the biggest mysteries in U.S. history.
Follow Sam and his cocaine-addicted investigator friend, Steve, as they delve deeper into the conspiracy behind what really happened on that world-changing morning in 1963.
Luckily, those in the know are more than willing to talk. A former director of the CSP who's losing his sanity by the day, a couragephone operator now working at a Dallas hardware store, and the brother of an ex-mafia hitman all help to expose the facts ignored by the Warren Commission and the House Select Committee on Assassinations.
As their investigation continues, Sam and Steve will have to face their own inner demons and insecurities while outsmarting elements of the U.S. government that are highly motivated to shut them down.
SHEDDING LAYERS is the perfect book for those who enjoy conspiratorial tales that weave together historical fact and fiction. It reveals several well-known and commonly accepted truths in unique and unexpected ways, creating a thrilling ride for readers.
E. Charles Garry's captivating storytelling and rich characterization will immerse readers in a world where courage, sacrifice and destiny intertwine. With its gripping narrative and unexpected twists - and a dash of blood and cocaine - SHEDDING LAYERS is sure to keep readers entertained from start to finish.
Praise for SHEDDING LAYERS is already pouring in.
“I love it! The characters are realistic and have struggles like any person could have. Definitely a good read!” - Amazon reviewer
SHEDDING LAYERS is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
AUTHOR BIO
E. Charles Garry lives with his wife Monika and pug Westbrook in the Andorra section of Philadelphia, PA. He's been a real estate investor for about twenty years and works for the city in the Department of Juvenile Probation for the Philadelphia Family Court. In this, his first novel, he manages to interweave his work experience as an investor and Probation Officer with his passion for the events surrounding the JFK assassination. E. Charles is also passionate about Philly sports and historical documentaries. He is in the process of writing a sequel to SHEDDING LAYERS, with protagonists Sam, Steve, Rachael and Julian Sharpe returning for yet another wild adventure.
