In today's digital age, executives and celebrities are increasingly becoming targets for cyberattacks, identity theft, and stalking. SubRosa's new service aims to provide unparalleled security solutions that safeguard not just business information but also personal data.

John Price, CEO of SubRosa, comments, "With the Executive & Celebrity Cybersecurity service, we're looking to fill a significant gap in the cybersecurity market. Executives and celebrities aren't just at risk for conventional cyber threats, but also for more personalized and potentially harmful attacks. We aim to offer a shield of comprehensive protection around them."

The service focuses on a multi-layered approach, combining state-of-the-art cybersecurity tools with one-on-one consulting to construct a bespoke cybersecurity strategy for each individual client. SubRwill offer everything from secure communication systems to advanced threat detection mechanisms, ensuring that their clients can conduct their business and personal lives with peace of mind.

"Our goal is not just to prevent cyberattacks but to equip our clients with the tools and knowledge they need to remain secure in an ever-evolving digital landscape," Price added.

About SubRosa

SubRis a Cleveland-based cybersecurity company committed to providing top-tier cybersecurity solutions for businesses and individuals. With a strong foon innovation and personalized service, SubRhas quickly established itself as a leader in the cybersecurity field.

