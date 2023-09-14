EU districts rejects Turkish association

(MENAFN) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has advised the European Union to admit that Turkey does not have any chance of ever becoming an associate of the bloc. He highlighted the urge to stop the stagnant agreement procedure while signifying that Brussels discovers substitute paths to develop its ties with Ankara.



In a meeting with a German newspaper issued on Tuesday, Nehammer stated: “We are for further convergence between Ankara and Brussels, but Turkey’s full membership in the EU is not imaginable for us.”



“It is important that we treat each other honestly, and that also means to formally end the accession negotiations that have been frozen for years and to develop a new concept for neighborly cooperation,” the head of administration explained. The Austrian chancellor stressed that Ankara stays an important companion of the European Union.



