Huge hurricane leads to fatal floods in Libya

(MENAFN) Fatal floods in Libya led by a huge hurricane wiped across the eastern Derna town, where people were left stranded or totally murdered as Storm Daniel has shrunken the area.



The destructive Mediterranean hurricane on Sunday struck the eastern area of Libya, leading to destructive floods in Derna as well as causing death to thousands and leaving others lost.



The floods caused tens of families either totally passed away or lost, whereas many others lost their beloved ones before their very eyes when massive quantity of water wiped them away.



In one of the limitless sad stories in the shattered town, a father, who made it through the floods, told the last moments he had with his son ahead of his death in muddy flood waters.



"I went to take my son from his friend's place when the floods surprisingly swept into the house," the father declared in a meeting with a regional television in a hospital in Tobruk town.

