Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie, Llp Announces Investigation Into Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

In early August 2023, a series of wind-driven wildfires broke out in the U.S. state of Hawaii, predominantly on the island of Maui.

The fires caused widespread damage and killed at least 115 people. On August 27, 2023, Hawaiian Electric acknowledged that the fire appears to have been caused by Hawaiian Electric power lines that fell during high winds.

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP's investigation is focused on Hawaiian Electric's failure to take the appropriate steps to strengthen its aging equipment, modernize its electric grid and adopt emergency plans in light of the Company's knowledge that extreme weather, including the risk of fires, was becoming a growing danger. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Company's failure to update its equipment may have played a role in igniting the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie, LLP specializes in the fields of securities, corporate governance and consumer protection litigation.

