Mclovin's Pet Expands Retail Presence With New Partnerships Across Major Retailers



Tractor Supply (In-store)

Petco(Online) Pet Supermarket (In-store)

The significance of these partnerships cannot be overstated. Tractor Supply operates over 1,900 stores nationwide and Pet Supermarket boasts over 200 locations across the U.S. These collaborations provide McLovin's with an unprecedented opportunity to reach pet parents across the country.

Additionally, McLovin's more affordable product line, Fur Valley Pet, is now available on:



Chewy(Online)

Walmart Marketplace (Online) Kroger's online shop Vitacost (Online)

"McLovin's has seen exponential growth in recent years, and it is with great excitement that we announce our recent retail partnerships," said David Ji, Chief Executive Officer of McLovin's Pet. "These collaborations enableto offer our top-tier pet food products to a wider audience, ensuring that more pets can enjoy the benefits of nutritious, delicimeals."

By partnering with these esteemed retailers, McLovin's aims to provide convenient access to its pet food range, which includes a variety of options for both cats and dogs. The brand is known for its commitment to quality, utilizing only the finest ingredients to create meals that pets love and their owners' trust.

"We are delighted to expand our product offerings through our Fur Valley Pet line on platforms like Chewy.com, Kroger's online shop Vitacost and Walmart Marketplace," added David Ji. "Online shopping is a significant part of the consumer landscape, and we are committed to meeting the needs of our customers wherever they choose to shop."

About CaducSoftware Systems Corp.

CaducSoftware Systems Corp is a Wyoming-based holding company with its wholly owned subsidiary McLovin's, a Pet Food and Pet Care company. The global pet food market was projected to grow from USD 115.50 billion in 2022 to USD 163.70 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.11%. The global pet care market size was valued at $235.32 billion in 2022 & is projected to grow from $246.66 billion in 2023 to $368.88 billion by 2030. The Pet Food and Pet Care products include food, treats, toys and supplies. The Company is traded on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol "CSOC".

About McLovin's Pet

McLovin's Pet is a California company specialized in the manufacturing and distribution of quality pet foods.

At McLovin's, our natural freeze-dried raw treats are made using only the freshest ingredients, responsibly sourced from farmers, ranchers, and fishermen we know and trust in the U.S. and Canada.

McLovin's never adds hormones, antibiotics, or anything artificial.

Our science-based approach to premium, biologically appropriate raw nutrition supports your pet's overall health and well-being.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE CaducSoftware Systems Corp.