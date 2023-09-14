Uxuy Sponsored Satoshi Awards Announced, Telegram & Ton Are Winners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The prestigiWeb3 and cryptocurrency industry summit, TOKEN2049, kicked off in Singapore on September 13, 2023. On the same day, The Satoshi Nakamoto Awards, sponsored by UXUY , held its award ceremony at the Singapore FinTech Association, revealing all the major award winners. UXUY co-founder Jordan was in attendance and presented awards to those winners.
The TON team won Ecosystem of the Year at The Satoshi Nakamoto Awards. John Z from the TON Foundation delivered an acceptance speech at the award presentation. The day of September 13 marked a significant day in Telegram's history, as the social app with 800 million MAU ( Monthly Active Users ) officially launched a new self-hosted wallet called TON Space. This move is set to encourage more people to engage in the cryptocurrency space. John Z gave a demonstration of the wallet at the award ceremony, and the attendees highly praised TON for its contributions to expanding the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
UXUY co-founder Jordan presented The Satoshi Nakamoto Awards - Ecosystem of the Year to the TON team on stage.
Here are all the winners from this year's Satoshi Nakamoto Awards:
Sam Altman (WorldCoin) - Man of the Year TON - Ecosystem of the Year Arbitrum - Layer 2 of the Year PEPE - Meme of the Year ZK rollups - Scaling Solutions of the Year Particle Network - Infrastructure of the Year USDC (Circle) - Stablecoin of the Year
Bitcoin
Taproot Wizard - Bitcoin Believer of the Year
Ordinals Protocol - Bitcoin Layer 2 of the Year
Shuning Hong - Bitcoin Researcher of the Year
Contributors
Waterdrip Capital - Outstanding Bitcoin Contributor of the Year
Lido - Outstanding Ethereum Contributor of the Year
UniElon - Outstanding Dogecoin Contributor of the Year
Institutional Investors & Market Makers
A16z - Institutional Investor of the Year
LK Venture - Solid Institutional Investor of the Year
Arcane - Active Institutional Investor of the Year
Tide Capital - Emerging Institutional Investor of the Year
DFW Labs - Market Maker of the Year
Exchanges
Coinbase - Compliance Exchange of the Year
Kraken - Compliance Exchange of the Year in Europe
VDX - Compliance Exchange of the Year in Asia
Pionex - AI Trading Bot of the Year
Trading & Asset Management
Greeks.live - Options Trading Tools of the Year
DeSyn - Asset Management Infrastructure of the Year
Renora Technologies - Profile Management of the Year
TokenUnlocks - The most Valuable on-chain tool of the Year
Marketplace
friend.tech - Marketplace of the year
Blur - NFT Marketplace of the Year
GoDID - DID Marketplace of the Year
ZORA - Emerging NFT Marketplace of the Year
Planckx - Most Innovative GamiFi of the Year
Public Goods
QuestN - GM of the Year ( Growth & Marketing Platform )
Coinlive - Multimedia Community of the Year in Asia
Web3vision - Builder Community of the Year
Akasha - Outstanding Public Goods Contributor of the Year
About UXUY
UXUY is the next-gen decentralized multi-chain trading platform based on MPC wallet and technology. Guided by the philosophy -“ Your Crypto, You Control ” - UXUY offers traders immediate cross-chain trading services for cryptocurrencies and digital asset types across the entire blockchain spectrum. By establishing a“stablecoin-centric” environment, UXUY provides users with a trading experience akin to traditional CEX platforms. UXUY significantly reduces the barriers to social trading on the blockchain.
About Satoshi Nakamoto Awards
The Satoshi Award is the cryptocurrency industry's first award aimed at recognizing contributors to the decentralized world. It brings together the industry's most outstanding practitioners, innovators, and contributors. They collectively explore the future of the industry, share cutting-edge technological innovations and perspectives, and promote the convergence of ideas and the spark of creativity. At the same time, the award also serves as recognition for the outstanding builders, projects, ecosystems, and investment institutions of the year, working together to create a superior cryptocurrency ecosystem.
