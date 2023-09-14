Don't Miss The 2023 New Orleans Investment Conference!

At the heart of the financial and investing world for nearly five decades, the New Orleans Investment Conference 2023 will provide more than 1,000 highly qualified attendees the unique opportunity to engage with legendary market commentators, world-class analysts and the leading minds at the forefront of macroeconomic analysis.

The New Orleans Conference has been called“the World's Greatest Investment Event” by Money Magazine, and has attracted participants from all 50 states of the U.S. and more than 35 nations over its 49-year history. Over the years, it has hosted luminaries who have significantly shaped our world, including:



Former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher

Legendary novelist and philosopher Ayn Rand

Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman

Nobel Prize-winning economist F.A. Hayek

Senator Barry Goldwater Alan Greenspan, Former Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States and many more.

The New Orleans Conference remains true to its roots as a forum dedicated to advocating sound money principles and safeguarding of individual liberties. With a reputation for exploring opportunities in precimetals, natural resources, alternative investments and the broader commodities space, the conference is also known for covering geopolitics, macro-economics and every major asset class.

The roster of esteemed thought leaders is impressive and diverse. It includes:



Lyn Alden, regarded as one of today's most insightful and thought-provoking macro-economic analysts.

Peter Boockvar, respected market analyst and“resident contrarian” on CNBC.

Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and Chief Strategist, QI Research and interestingly, a Fed-insider, having served as an advisor to the Dallas Fed for a decade.

Dominic Frisby, a financial writer and comedian extraordinaire, a well-known Youtuber and author of multiple books including“Bitcoin: The Future of Money?”

George Gammon, a highly successful American real estate investor, famed for“The Rebel Capitalist Show.”

Jim Iuorio, famed trader and outspoken market analyst for CNBC and Fox News.

Brent Johnson, CEO of Santiago Capital, renowned for his dollar-milkshake theory.

Konstantin Kisin, a popular (and controversial) political and lifestyle commentator with a huge global following.

James Lavish, Managing Partner, Bitcoin Opportunity Fund and author of“The Informationist” newsletter.

James Rickards, Editor,“Strategic Intelligence,” a financial newsletter, author of seven best-selling books and an investment advisor, lawyer, inventor and economist with a unique experience in the U.S. intelligence community.

Matt Taibbi, author of four New York Times bestsellers, and an award-winning columnist for Rolling Stone.

Peter Schiff, a widely recognized economic and financial analyst who accurately forecast the real estate bubble and the 2008 financial crisis, and the author of several best-selling books.

Rick Rule, a global thought leader in the commodities sector renowned as perhaps the most successful resource speculator. Robert Prechter, author of the classic,“Elliott Wave Principle” and founder of Elliott Wave International.

The complete list of speakers can be accessed at:

Throughout the four conference days, captivating panel discussions will explore pertinent themes including PreciMetals, Mining Shares, the Economy, the Future of Money, and Geopolitics. Attendees are encouraged to interact directly with speakers shaping their own tailored learning experiences.

Friday, Nov. 3, will feature a special panel session entitled,“Booms, Busts and Bubbles,” in which Lyn Alden, Peter Boockvar, Dave Collum and Jim Iuorio will predict the origins and timing of the next market blow-up, and how investors can prepare for it.

The New Orleans Conference exhibition hall, set against the backdrop of the majestic Mississippi River, will host nearly 100 leading companies spanning a wide range of sectors, including mineral exploration, mining, oil and gas, asset management, royalties, real estate and more. Attendees can talk face-to-face with management teams, asking the hard questions and getting the answers they need. The complete list of exhibitors can be found here:

The conference room block at the convenient New Orleans Hilton Riverside host hotel is limited and will expire well before the event. Participants should visit the following link to access the dedicated room block for the New Orleans Conference:

Early registrants will save up to $400 from the on-site registration fee, so quick action is advised.

For additional information on the New Orleans Investment Conference 2023, visit:

About the New Orleans Investment Conference

First held in 1974, the New Orleans Investment Conference is the oldest and most respected investment gathering in the world. It has built a reputation as the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors can gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

Speakers at the New Orleans Conference have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, novelist Ayn Rand, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan, Congressman Ron Paul, President Gerald Ford, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

