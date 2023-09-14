Bioxytran Announces Broad Spectrum Antiviral Activity Highlighted In Prolectin-M

The in vitro data demonstrates that PL-M has the potential to be a broad-spectrum antiviral useful in the treatment of Upper Respiratory Infections (“URI”). The new COVID-19 variants continue to render older COVID vaccines obsolete. While hospitalizations are on the rise, many Americans are currently offered inadequate protection and therapeutic solutions. This situation represents a large unmet medical need. Additionally, the existing antiviral treatment options have seen the first signs of resistance calling into question their long-term viability. PL-M is a next generation antiviral that is designed to prevent the vifrom entering the cell. The universal nature of the binding region of the spike protein known as the Galectin Fold is expected to neutralize the viregardless of mutation.

ProLectin-M is an oral galectin antagonist that prevents the entry of the SARS-CoV-2 viinto human cells. In recent clinical trials the drug achieved a 100% responders rate of negative PCR tests by day 7. In 3 days, the drug achieved an 88% responders rate of negative PCR tests. The treated population experienced no viral rebounds during the 14-day observation period. The company is preparing for a phase 3 clinical trial in order to seek regulatory approval.

Bioxytran, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies targeting the treatment of significant unmet medical needs in virology, degenerative disease, and hypoxia. The leading drug candidate, Prolectin-M, is a new class of antiviral drug designed to antagonize galectins implicated in inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases. Bioxytran's other development programs are for pulmonary fibrosis and stroke treatment. More information can be found at

