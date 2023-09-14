Global Fire Protection System Market Size To Reach Usd 108.35 Billion In 2030 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fire protection system market size was USD 62.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing stringent regulations pertaining to fire protection is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

Idea of smart smoke detectors has gained attention owing to advancements in smoke detectors as well as IoT and big data technologies. Programmable smart smoke alarms are simple to link to Wi-Fi connections in residential and business settings. Smart detectors' main benefit is that it can be connected to a smartphone, hence homeowner will be informed if it ever detects smoke or carbon monoxide. In addition, other smart home appliances can be connected to a smart smoke detector, which offers more security and comfort. For instance, a smart smoke detector with carbon dioxide sensing, can be linked to a smart thermostat. Moreover, smoke detector will immediately switch off thermostat, if carbon dioxide is found, which will stop gas development. Alternately, smart lights can be linked to smoke detector so that they flash when fire alarm sounds and smart smoke detectors come with variadvantages, which is expected to drive market revenue growth. However, high cost of service and hardware and software required to establish a security system have a considerable impact on adoption of fire protection system. Installation of fire protection systems requires large capital investment., which is brought on by complexity of network and requirement for highly developed instruments to combat a fire situation. Innovative fire protection solutions are being developed by businesses at a high cost, raising cost of procurement for businesses and government organizations to completely secure infrastructure from fire, which is expected to restrain market revenue growth.

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 62.10 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 6.4% Size Forecast to 2030 USD 108.35 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2021 Historical Data 2019–2020 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030. Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, service type, vertical type, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Johnson Controls, Carrier, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens, Halma, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hochiki Europe, LLC., Minimax GmbH & Co. KG, GENTEX CORPORATION, and Securiton AG Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global fire protection system market is consolidated, with few large, small, and medium-sized players accounting for majority revenue share. Established companies are engaged in variresearch and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient products in the fire protection system market. Some prominent players operating in the market are:



Johnson Controls

Carrier

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens

Halma

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hochiki Europe, LLC.

Minimax GmbH & Co. KG

Gentex Corporation Securiton AG

Strategic Development

On 2 May 2022, Nittan Europe, a prominent producer of fire detection systems introduced EV-PYSVAD Visual Alarm Base for use with EV-PYS Photoelectric smoke detector. The new EV-PYSVAD is a Type A Indoor Beacon Base VAD with enhanced performance. With a C 3.0 x 5.0 rating, it is certified to EN 54-23 Category C (Ceiling) standards due to its 12 high-power white LEDs, which produce necessary amount of light. EV-PYSVAD does not require a specific loop address as it is a slave device that receive orders from EV-PYS detector.

On 15 April 2021, Marioff announced to sign a contract with Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) in Rauma, Finland, to deliver HI-FOG high-pressure water mist fire suppression systems to four new Pohjanmaa-class multipurpose corvettes, part of the Finnish Navy's Squadron 2020 project. Ships for Finnish Navy are being constructed by RMC, one of Europe's top shipbuilders. Carrier Global Corporation, the top provider of healthy, safe, and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, owns Marioff, a leading creator of water mist fire prevention technology.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The fire detection segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Fire detection systems are designed to discover fire early in their development when there is still time for residents to escape safely. Since control efforts are initiated when the fire is still minor, early identification helps to prevent property loss and operational downtime. Majority of alarm systems provide information to emergency responders on the location of fire, accelerating firefighting operations. Moreover, installation of fire detection systems has been compelled by regulatory standards set forth by a number of organizations, including Building Code of Australia and National Fire Protection Association in U.S., which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The installation and design services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Practice of outsourcing fire protection system's design, development, updates, documentation, and installation operations is referred to as 'installation and design services'. For a building to be in conformity with Building Code, Fire Protection Design must be right and Fire Protection System must then be installed, tested, certified, and maintained. As more and more people become aware about advantages fire prevention systems in small, mid-size, and big buildings offer, they are being implemented in all types of buildings. Furthermore, owing to subject-matter expertise provided by suppliers, installation and design services are becoming more and more popular, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The commercial segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Continuhealth and safety of employees and customers depend on having adequate fire prevention systems in commercial settings. A fire prevention system will safeguard escape routes, enable people to leave structure safely, and aid firemen in getting inside to put the fire out. Additionally, it lessens chance of an explosion or ceiling collapse while preventing harm to equipment and property. Furthermore, rising investments by businesses to install fire protection systems to reduce loss of life and property and protect infrastructure is driving revenue growth of this segment. The North America market accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. American, Canadian, and Mexican companies are growing their access control system expertise to offer unique technologies and services in this sector and gain a competitive advantage against competitors from other countries. North American mandatory fire security and prevention requirements have prompted builders to include fire prevention systems in their building constructions. Several fire protection systems and equipment manufacturers in this region offer fire alarms, smoke detectors, and flame detectors, among others. Furthermore, rising demand for intelligent homes and smart buildings, which provide highest level of safety is expected to drive market growth in this region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global fire protection system market based on product, service type, vertical type, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



Fire Suppression



Fire Response



Fire Sprinkler System



Fire Analysis

Fire Detection

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



Maintenance Services



Managed Services



Engineering Services



Installation and Design Services

Other Services (Tenancy and Refurbishment Upgrade Services)

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



Commercial



Industrial

Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mex



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia







South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

